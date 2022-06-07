-
PGA TOUR U
On TOUR with PGA TOUR University
June 07, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
June 07, 2022
- Davis Thompson won the REX Hospital Open and became the second PGA TOUR University alum to win on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Korn Ferry Tour
Davis Thompson became the second PGA TOUR University alum to win on the Korn Ferry Tour at last week’s REX Hospital Open. Thompson led after each of the last three rounds, and a final-round 69 capped a 17-under total and a one-stroke victory on his 23rd birthday. With the victory, he joins Trevor Werbylo as alumni with Korn Ferry Tour wins, and both players are currently in the top-10 of the regular season points standings.
Austin Eckroat finished T25, his third consecutive top-25 finish, and earned a spot in this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. In all, seven players from the Class of 2021 will compete in Greenville, South Carolina: Thompson, Eckroat, Mac Meissner, Kevin Yu, Michael Feagles, Jonathan Brightwell and Garett Reband.
Four players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 are in this week’s field, as well. Fresh off leading the Texas Longhorns to a national title last Wednesday, Pierceson Coody will make his Korn Ferry Tour debut as the No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking. Logan McAllister and RJ Manke will also make their first starts after competing in the NCAA Championship, while Jacob Bridgeman debuted with a T29 finish at the REX Hospital Open.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points
Through 15 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 8 Trevor Werbylo 833 13 Win, Lake Charles Championship 9 Davis Thompson 829 13 Win, REX Hospital Open 31 Kevin Yu 426 11 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 37 Mac Meissner 388 12 T5, NV5 Invitational pres. by Old National Bank 72 Quade Cummins 219 11 T4, Huntsville Championship 78 Michael Feagles 200 14 T4, AdventHealth Championship 115 John Pak 109 10 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 119 Austin Eckroat 103 5 T23, twice 121 Garett Reband 103 15 T21, Chitimacha Louisiana Open 148 Jonathan Brightwell 52 15 T42, Huntsville Championship 171 Jacob Bridgeman 24 1 T29, REX Hospital Open
PGA TOUR
Five players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 qualified for the U.S. Open through sectional qualifying: Fred Biondi (Florida), Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Illinois), William Mouw (Pepperdine) and Travis Vick (Texas).
Additionally, coming off a T5 finish at NCAAs and a No. 7 finish in the Velocity Global Ranking, Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma) qualified for his first U.S. Open. Prior to competing at The Country Club, Gotterup will make his first start as a pro at this week’s RBC Canadian Open.
