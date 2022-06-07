On TOUR with PGA TOUR University

Korn Ferry Tour

Davis Thompson became the second PGA TOUR University alum to win on the Korn Ferry Tour at last week’s REX Hospital Open. Thompson led after each of the last three rounds, and a final-round 69 capped a 17-under total and a one-stroke victory on his 23rd birthday. With the victory, he joins Trevor Werbylo as alumni with Korn Ferry Tour wins, and both players are currently in the top-10 of the regular season points standings.

Austin Eckroat finished T25, his third consecutive top-25 finish, and earned a spot in this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. In all, seven players from the Class of 2021 will compete in Greenville, South Carolina: Thompson, Eckroat, Mac Meissner, Kevin Yu, Michael Feagles, Jonathan Brightwell and Garett Reband.

Four players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 are in this week’s field, as well. Fresh off leading the Texas Longhorns to a national title last Wednesday, Pierceson Coody will make his Korn Ferry Tour debut as the No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking . Logan McAllister and RJ Manke will also make their first starts after competing in the NCAA Championship, while Jacob Bridgeman debuted with a T29 finish at the REX Hospital Open.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through 15 of 23 regular season events