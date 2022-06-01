-
PGA TOUR U
On TOUR with PGA TOUR University
June 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Noah Goodwin will make his professional debut at the PGA TOUR Canada's season-opening Royal Beach Victoria Open. (Courtesy SMU Athletics)
Korn Ferry Tour
Two players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 will make their Korn Ferry Tour debuts this week at the REX Hospital Open. Jacob Bridgeman, who finished No. 2 in the Velocity Global Ranking, shot 63 in the Monday Qualifier to earn a spot in the field. As a member of the PGA TOUR University First Team, Bridgeman will be exempt into Korn Ferry Tour full-field events the remainder of the summer, starting next week at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Trent Phillips finished No. 8 in the Velocity Global Ranking, and he is playing in Raleigh on a sponsor exemption. As a member of the PGA TOUR University Second Team, Phillips is exempt on PGA TOUR Canada this summer, starting with the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton, June 16-19.
Eight players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 are in the REX Hospital Open field. Mac Meissner and Davis Thompson are coming off T5 finishes at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, while Austin Eckroat earned entry with his second straight top-25 last week. Also competing this week are Kevin Yu, Quade Cummins, Michael Feagles, Garett Reband and Jonathan Brightwell.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points
Through 14 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 8 Trevor Werbylo 833 13 Win, Lake Charles Championship 28 Kevin Yu 419 10 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 36 Mac Meissner 355 11 T5, NV5 Invitational pres. by Old National Bank 38 Davis Thompson 329 12 T5, NV5 Invitational pres. by Old National Bank 67 Quade Cummins 219 10 T4, Huntsville Championship 74 Michael Feagles 200 13 T4, AdventHealth Championship 105 John Pak 109 10 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 110 Garett Reband 103 14 T21, Chitimacha Louisiana Open 137 Austin Eckroat 70 4 T23, twice 147 Jonathan Brightwell 52 14 T42, Huntsville Championship
PGA TOUR Canada
Noah Goodwin will make his professional debut at the Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist, the season-opener for PGA TOUR Canada. Goodwin earned status by tying for fifth at a PGA TOUR Canada Qualifier earlier this spring, and he upgraded his status with his 12th-place finish in the Velocity Global Ranking. In addition to being fully exempt on PGA TOUR Canada this summer, Goodwin is exempt into Second Stage of Q-School as a member of the PGA TOUR University Second Team.
