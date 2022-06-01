On TOUR with PGA TOUR University

Korn Ferry Tour

Two players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 will make their Korn Ferry Tour debuts this week at the REX Hospital Open. Jacob Bridgeman, who finished No. 2 in the Velocity Global Ranking, shot 63 in the Monday Qualifier to earn a spot in the field. As a member of the PGA TOUR University First Team, Bridgeman will be exempt into Korn Ferry Tour full-field events the remainder of the summer, starting next week at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

Trent Phillips finished No. 8 in the Velocity Global Ranking, and he is playing in Raleigh on a sponsor exemption. As a member of the PGA TOUR University Second Team, Phillips is exempt on PGA TOUR Canada this summer, starting with the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton, June 16-19.

Eight players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 are in the REX Hospital Open field. Mac Meissner and Davis Thompson are coming off T5 finishes at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, while Austin Eckroat earned entry with his second straight top-25 last week. Also competing this week are Kevin Yu, Quade Cummins, Michael Feagles, Garett Reband and Jonathan Brightwell.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through 14 of 23 regular season events