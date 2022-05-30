Pierceson Coody finishes No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Class of 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The second season of PGA TOUR University concluded Monday at the NCAA Championship , and Pierceson Coody (Texas) leads the top-five finishers in the final Class of 2022 Velocity Global Ranking. He’s joined by Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson), Logan McAllister (Oklahoma), RJ Manke (Washington) and Cole Hammer (Texas) as the five players who have earned Korn Ferry Tour membership this summer.

Pierceson’s teammate and twin brother headlines the 10 players who finished 6th-15th, as Parker Coody finished T2, losing in a four-man playoff for the individual NCAA title, and improved from 25th to 13th in the final Ranking. Two other PGA TOUR University Second Team members finished in the top-10, as Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) and Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma) were T5.

The other seven players on the Second Team are: Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest), Trent Phillips (Georgia), Jackson Suber (Ole Miss), Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine), Ryan Hall (South Carolina), Noah Goodwin (SMU) and Aman Gupta (Oklahoma State).

On the first hole of the sudden-death playoff for the individual title, Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent made the only birdie of the day on No. 18 to defeat Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State), Ryan Burnett (North Carolina) and Parker Coody.

Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and North Carolina tied for team medalist honors, and they’ll be the top-three seeds when match play begins Tuesday. Live coverage on GOLF Channel is 12-2:30 p.m. ET (quarterfinals) and 5-9 p.m. (semifinals) on Tuesday, and the championship matches will be live from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday.

PGA TOUR University First Team

Eligible players finishing 1st-5th in the final Velocity Global Ranking earn Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field Korn Ferry Tour events, beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX (June 9-12). These players are also exempt into Final Stage of the current season’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

1. Pierceson Coody, Texas

• 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year

• Three-time All-American

• Two collegiate victories and won the 2020 Western Amateur

• Competed for Team USA at the Walker Cup (2021) and the Palmer Cup (2020, 2021)

2. Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson

• Individual medalist at the 2022 ACC Championship and was named ACC Player of the Year

• Has five collegiate wins, tied for the most in Clemson history with D.J. Trahan and Chris Patton

• Medalist at a PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in March 2022

3. Logan McAllister, Oklahoma

• Three collegiate victories

• Entered the week with a school-record 70.93 (-0.51) career scoring average

• Has a 14-3 record in match play all-time, including 3-0 at the 2021 NCAA Championship

4. RJ Manke, Washington

• Transferred to Washington after winning a national championship with Pepperdine in 2021

• Posted top-three finishes in eight of his first nine starts for the Huskies, including two wins

• 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year

5. Cole Hammer, Texas

• Two-time All-American

• Individual medalist at the 2021 Big 12 Championship

• Recipient of the 2019 McCormack Medal as the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking

• Competed for Team USA at the Walker Cup (2019, 2021) and the Palmer Cup (2019)

PGA TOUR University Second Team

Eligible players finishing 6th-15th in the final Velocity Global Ranking earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour beginning the week after the NCAA Championship. On PGA TOUR Canada, their eligibility begins with the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton (June 16-19). These players are also exempt into Second Stage of the current season’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

6. Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest

• Won the decisive match during the Demon Deacons’ ACC Championship run in 2022

• Ranks third in program history with a career stroke average of 70.99

• Competed for GB&I at the Walker Cup (2021) and the International Team at the Palmer Cup (2020, 2021)

7. Chris Gotterup, Oklahoma

• As a grad transfer from Rutgers, posted nine top-10 finishes in 2021-22, including a win at the East Lake Cup and Puerto Rico Classic

• Finished T7 at the 2022 Puerto Rico Open in his PGA TOUR debut

• Entered the week with a season average of 69.77, the third lowest in program history

• 2020 Big 10 Player of the Year

8. Trent Phillips, Georgia

• Became the first Bulldog to be named First Team All-SEC four times

• Posted top-10s in 24 of 41 collegiate starts, including three victories

• Recorded a 2-1-1 record for Team USA at the 2021 Palmer Cup

9. Jackson Suber, Ole Miss

• Has five collegiate wins, third-most in program history

• Won the Norman Regional to become the first Rebel to win an individual Regional title

• Entered the week with a season average of 69.33, the lowest in program history

10. Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine

• Posted his third career victory at the 2022 Bryan Regional

• Three-time First Team All-WCC selection and the WCC Freshman of the Year in 2019

• Went a perfect 3-0 in match play as the Waves won the 2021 National Championship

11. Ryan Hall, South Carolina

• First Team All-American in 2021 and two-time All-SEC selection

• Four collegiate victories

• Finished with the lowest career scoring average in program history (70.59)

• Competed for Team USA at the 2021 Walker Cup

12. Noah Goodwin, SMU

• 2021 AAC Golfer of the Year and three-time All-AAC selection

• Owns lowest and fourth-lowest single-season averages in program history

• Three collegiate victories

13. Parker Coody, Texas

• Finished T2 at the NCAA Championship to improve 12 spots and into the top-15

• Three-time PING All-Central Region selection

• Has seven top-10s on his PGA TOUR University record

14. Cameron Sisk, Arizona State

• Finished T5 at the NCAA Championship to move into the top-15

• Two-time All-American and 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

• Three collegiate victories

15. Aman Gupta, Oklahoma State

• Has eight top-10s on his PGA TOUR University record

• Earned the No. 5 seed and advanced to the semifinals at the 2020 U.S. Amateur

• Named to the 2022 PING All-Central Region team

Velocity Global Ranking – Projections (through final round)

The official Velocity Global Ranking for the Class of 2022 will be finalized on Wednesday, June 1.