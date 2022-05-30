-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Pierceson Coody finishes No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Class of 2022
May 30, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Pierceson Coody finished No. 1 in the Class of 2022 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The second season of PGA TOUR University concluded Monday at the NCAA Championship, and Pierceson Coody (Texas) leads the top-five finishers in the final Class of 2022 Velocity Global Ranking. He’s joined by Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson), Logan McAllister (Oklahoma), RJ Manke (Washington) and Cole Hammer (Texas) as the five players who have earned Korn Ferry Tour membership this summer.
Pierceson’s teammate and twin brother headlines the 10 players who finished 6th-15th, as Parker Coody finished T2, losing in a four-man playoff for the individual NCAA title, and improved from 25th to 13th in the final Ranking. Two other PGA TOUR University Second Team members finished in the top-10, as Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) and Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma) were T5.
The other seven players on the Second Team are: Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest), Trent Phillips (Georgia), Jackson Suber (Ole Miss), Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine), Ryan Hall (South Carolina), Noah Goodwin (SMU) and Aman Gupta (Oklahoma State).
On the first hole of the sudden-death playoff for the individual title, Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent made the only birdie of the day on No. 18 to defeat Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State), Ryan Burnett (North Carolina) and Parker Coody.
Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and North Carolina tied for team medalist honors, and they’ll be the top-three seeds when match play begins Tuesday. Live coverage on GOLF Channel is 12-2:30 p.m. ET (quarterfinals) and 5-9 p.m. (semifinals) on Tuesday, and the championship matches will be live from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday.
PGA TOUR University First Team
Eligible players finishing 1st-5th in the final Velocity Global Ranking earn Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all open, full-field Korn Ferry Tour events, beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX (June 9-12). These players are also exempt into Final Stage of the current season’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
1. Pierceson Coody, Texas
• 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year
• Three-time All-American
• Two collegiate victories and won the 2020 Western Amateur
• Competed for Team USA at the Walker Cup (2021) and the Palmer Cup (2020, 2021)
2. Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson
• Individual medalist at the 2022 ACC Championship and was named ACC Player of the Year
• Has five collegiate wins, tied for the most in Clemson history with D.J. Trahan and Chris Patton
• Medalist at a PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in March 2022
3. Logan McAllister, Oklahoma
• Three collegiate victories
• Entered the week with a school-record 70.93 (-0.51) career scoring average
• Has a 14-3 record in match play all-time, including 3-0 at the 2021 NCAA Championship
4. RJ Manke, Washington
• Transferred to Washington after winning a national championship with Pepperdine in 2021
• Posted top-three finishes in eight of his first nine starts for the Huskies, including two wins
• 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year
5. Cole Hammer, Texas
• Two-time All-American
• Individual medalist at the 2021 Big 12 Championship
• Recipient of the 2019 McCormack Medal as the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking
• Competed for Team USA at the Walker Cup (2019, 2021) and the Palmer Cup (2019)
PGA TOUR University Second Team
Eligible players finishing 6th-15th in the final Velocity Global Ranking earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour beginning the week after the NCAA Championship. On PGA TOUR Canada, their eligibility begins with the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton (June 16-19). These players are also exempt into Second Stage of the current season’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
6. Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest
• Won the decisive match during the Demon Deacons’ ACC Championship run in 2022
• Ranks third in program history with a career stroke average of 70.99
• Competed for GB&I at the Walker Cup (2021) and the International Team at the Palmer Cup (2020, 2021)
7. Chris Gotterup, Oklahoma
• As a grad transfer from Rutgers, posted nine top-10 finishes in 2021-22, including a win at the East Lake Cup and Puerto Rico Classic
• Finished T7 at the 2022 Puerto Rico Open in his PGA TOUR debut
• Entered the week with a season average of 69.77, the third lowest in program history
• 2020 Big 10 Player of the Year
8. Trent Phillips, Georgia
• Became the first Bulldog to be named First Team All-SEC four times
• Posted top-10s in 24 of 41 collegiate starts, including three victories
• Recorded a 2-1-1 record for Team USA at the 2021 Palmer Cup
9. Jackson Suber, Ole Miss
• Has five collegiate wins, third-most in program history
• Won the Norman Regional to become the first Rebel to win an individual Regional title
• Entered the week with a season average of 69.33, the lowest in program history
10. Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine
• Posted his third career victory at the 2022 Bryan Regional
• Three-time First Team All-WCC selection and the WCC Freshman of the Year in 2019
• Went a perfect 3-0 in match play as the Waves won the 2021 National Championship
11. Ryan Hall, South Carolina
• First Team All-American in 2021 and two-time All-SEC selection
• Four collegiate victories
• Finished with the lowest career scoring average in program history (70.59)
• Competed for Team USA at the 2021 Walker Cup
12. Noah Goodwin, SMU
• 2021 AAC Golfer of the Year and three-time All-AAC selection
• Owns lowest and fourth-lowest single-season averages in program history
• Three collegiate victories
13. Parker Coody, Texas
• Finished T2 at the NCAA Championship to improve 12 spots and into the top-15
• Three-time PING All-Central Region selection
• Has seven top-10s on his PGA TOUR University record
14. Cameron Sisk, Arizona State
• Finished T5 at the NCAA Championship to move into the top-15
• Two-time All-American and 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
• Three collegiate victories
15. Aman Gupta, Oklahoma State
• Has eight top-10s on his PGA TOUR University record
• Earned the No. 5 seed and advanced to the semifinals at the 2020 U.S. Amateur
• Named to the 2022 PING All-Central Region team
Velocity Global Ranking – Projections (through final round)
The official Velocity Global Ranking for the Class of 2022 will be finalized on Wednesday, June 1.
Rank Change Player University Thru R4 NCAA Pts Bonus Pts Pts Avg 1 0 Pierceson Coody Texas T15 9.86 0 1240.85 2 1 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson - - - 1115.87 3 -1 Logan McAllister Oklahoma T25 8.37 0 1107.41 4 2 RJ Manke Washington T15 9.86 0 1056.35 5 0 Cole Hammer Texas T20 9.06 0 1054.82 6 1 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest - - - 1042.69 7 3 Chris Gotterup Oklahoma T5 13.6 4.5 1042.43 8 -4 Trent Phillips Georgia T57 6.56 0 1041.98 9 -1 Jackson Suber Ole Miss T40 7.37 0 1007.38 10 -1 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine T43 7.18 0 1000.99 11 0 Ryan Hall South Carolina - - - 993.93 12 0 Noah Goodwin SMU - - - 980.23 13 12 Parker Coody Texas T2 17.72 8.33 918.09 14 3 Cameron Sisk Arizona State T5 13.6 4.5 917.21 15 -2 Aman Gupta Oklahoma State T47 6.95 0 916.89 16 -2 Sam Choi New Mexico - - - 889.86 17 -2 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine T52 6.74 0 878.46 18 -2 Albin Bergstrom South Florida T99 5.48 0 868.31 19 -1 Walker Lee Texas A&M T85 5.76 0 857.74 20 1 Ryan Gerard North Carolina T25 8.37 0 838.6
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
Points Distribution
For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, the NCAA Championship points distribution is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Players who make the 54-hole cut receive points for 1st through 84th place, and players who miss the cut receive points for 85th through 156th (in order of 54-hole score).
Additionally, players in the current season Velocity Global Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard.
Position Points Bonus Total 1st 25 15 40 2nd 19.905 10 29.905 3rd 17.4206 8 25.4206 4th 15.8483 7 22.8483 5th 14.7271 6 20.7271 6th 13.8702 5 18.8702 7th 13.1847 4 17.1847 8th 12.6184 3 15.6184 9th 12.1391 2 14.1391 10th 11.7257 1 12.7257
