Chris Gotterup in Second After Third Round at NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup carded a 2-under 68 Sunday and is one shot off the pace entering Monday’s final round of the NCAA Championship. Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent leads with a 3-under 207 total, while Texas’ Parker Coody is T5 at even-par and Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk is T9 at 1-over.

The Sooners are paced by Gotterup, Patrick Welch (4th/-1) and Logan McAllister (T17/+4), and they lead the team competition by four over Oklahoma State. Based on the third-round leaderboard, Gotterup is projected to improve six spots to No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking .

The final position in the top-five may become a showdown between Texas’ Cole Hammer and Washington’s RJ Manke, who advanced to the final round as an individual. Hammer and Manke started the week 5th and 6th, and they are both T12 through three rounds. Georgia’s Trent Phillips started the week No. 4, but he’s currently T34 and projected to fall to 7th in the Ranking.

After Sunday’s third round, the 30-team, 156-player field was cut to the low 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team. GOLF Channel will broadcast the final round live on Monday (5-9 p.m. EDT), when the NCAA individual champion will be crowned and the low eight teams will advance to match play.

The stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship is the final tournament for the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, and the Velocity Global Ranking will be finalized after the final round on Monday, May 30. Players finishing 1st through 5th will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.