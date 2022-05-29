-
-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Chris Gotterup in Second After Third Round at NCAA Championship
-
May 29, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- May 29, 2022
- Oklahoma's Chris Gotterup is one shot off the lead entering the final round of the NCAA Championship. (Courtesy Oklahoma Athletics)
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup carded a 2-under 68 Sunday and is one shot off the pace entering Monday’s final round of the NCAA Championship. Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent leads with a 3-under 207 total, while Texas’ Parker Coody is T5 at even-par and Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk is T9 at 1-over.
The Sooners are paced by Gotterup, Patrick Welch (4th/-1) and Logan McAllister (T17/+4), and they lead the team competition by four over Oklahoma State. Based on the third-round leaderboard, Gotterup is projected to improve six spots to No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking.
The final position in the top-five may become a showdown between Texas’ Cole Hammer and Washington’s RJ Manke, who advanced to the final round as an individual. Hammer and Manke started the week 5th and 6th, and they are both T12 through three rounds. Georgia’s Trent Phillips started the week No. 4, but he’s currently T34 and projected to fall to 7th in the Ranking.
After Sunday’s third round, the 30-team, 156-player field was cut to the low 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team. GOLF Channel will broadcast the final round live on Monday (5-9 p.m. EDT), when the NCAA individual champion will be crowned and the low eight teams will advance to match play.
The stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship is the final tournament for the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, and the Velocity Global Ranking will be finalized after the final round on Monday, May 30. Players finishing 1st through 5th will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
Velocity Global Ranking – Projections (through third round)
Rank Change Player University Thru R3 NCAA Pts Bonus Pts Pts Avg 1 0 Pierceson Coody Texas T34 7.54 0 1228.6 2 1 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson - - - 1115.87 3 -1 Logan McAllister Oklahoma T17 9.29 0 1111.58 4 6 Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 2nd 19.9 10 1101.45 5 0 Cole Hammer Texas T12 10.52 0 1060.24 6 0 RJ Manke Washington T12 10.52 0 1059.48 7 -3 Trent Phillips Georgia T34 7.54 0 1046.63 8 -1 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest - - - 1042.69 9 -1 Jackson Suber Ole Miss T17 9.29 0 1016.95 10 -1 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine T34 7.54 0 1002.42 11 0 Ryan Hall South Carolina - - - 993.93 12 0 Noah Goodwin SMU - - - 980.23 13 0 Aman Gupta Oklahoma State T25 8.37 0 924.74 14 3 Cameron Sisk Arizona State T9 11.93 1.5 898.54 15 -1 Sam Choi New Mexico - - - 889.86 16 -1 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine T55 6.66 0 878.08 17 8 Parker Coody Texas T5 13.6 4.5 876.21 18 -2 Albin Bergstrom* South Florida T101 5.45 0 868.15 19 -1 Walker Lee* Texas A&M T87 5.71 0 857.54 20 1 Ryan Gerard North Carolina T12 10.52 0 848.39
*Missed 54-hole cut
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
Points Distribution
For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, the NCAA Championship points distribution is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Players who make the 54-hole cut receive points for 1st through 84th place, and players who miss the cut receive points for 85th through 156th (in order of 54-hole score).
Additionally, players in the current season Velocity Global Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard.
Position Points Bonus Total 1st 25 15 40 2nd 19.905 10 29.905 3rd 17.4206 8 25.4206 4th 15.8483 7 22.8483 5th 14.7271 6 20.7271 6th 13.8702 5 18.8702 7th 13.1847 4 17.1847 8th 12.6184 3 15.6184 9th 12.1391 2 14.1391 10th 11.7257 1 12.7257
About PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global rewards elite college players with access to Tours operated under the PGA TOUR umbrella, while upholding the principles and virtues of collegiate athletics. Introduced in 2020, the program strengthens and elevates the path to the PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR international tours. The Velocity Global Ranking will be featured on GOLF Channel each Wednesday on Golf Today and within weekly live tournament coverage, as well as across GOLF Channel and PGA TOUR digital platforms throughout the season. For more information, visit pgatour.com/university and follow PGA TOUR University on Twitter and Instagram (@PGATOURU).
About Velocity Global
Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and employee experience to employ any talent anywhere with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across five continents. For more information visit velocityglobal.com.
-
-