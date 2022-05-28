  • PGA TOUR U

    Five PGA TOUR University players in Top 10 through 36 holes at NCAA Championship

  Oklahoma's Chris Gotterup is 1-under and T4 after 36 holes at the NCAA Championship. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)