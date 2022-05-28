-
PGA TOUR U
Five PGA TOUR University players in Top 10 through 36 holes at NCAA Championship
May 28, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Oklahoma's Chris Gotterup is 1-under and T4 after 36 holes at the NCAA Championship. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Ole Miss senior Jackson Suber carded seven birdies en route to a second-round 65, and he moved 58 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for fourth after 36 holes at the NCAA Championship. Suber is tied with Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup, who shot 4-under 66 on Saturday, and both players are projected to move into the top-five of the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, based on the second-round leaderboard.
Suber has five victories on his PGA TOUR University record, including a win at the Norman Regional, and he led the Rebels to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2017. He paces the team with a 69.33 scoring average this season and is third on the program’s all-time wins list, and he is projected to move from 8th to 4th in the Velocity Global Ranking.
Gotterup is 1-under after rounds of 73-66, and he is projected to move to 5th in the Velocity Global Ranking. Since transferring to Oklahoma from Rutgers, Gotterup has nine top-10s and one victory, and he finished T7 at the PGA TOUR’s Puerto Rico Open in March. Earlier this month, he was the medalist at the U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Hollywood Golf Club in New Jersey, and he will compete in Sectional Qualifying on June 6.
Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta carded a second-round 65 and is T2 at 2-under, while Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister is T6 at even-par and Liberty’s Kieran Vincent is T9 at 1-over. Vanderbilt sophomore Cole Sherwood leads at 3-under after rounds of 70-67, and Oklahoma leads by two after a 5-under team score on Saturday.
After Sunday’s third round, the 30-team, 156-player field will be cut to the low 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team. GOLF Channel will broadcast the final round live on Monday (5-9 p.m. EDT), when the NCAA individual champion will be crowned and the low eight teams will advance to match play.
The stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship is the final tournament for the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, and the Velocity Global Ranking will be finalized after the final round on Monday, May 30. Players finishing 1st through 5th will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
Velocity Global Ranking – Projections (through second round)
After missing the first round due to illness, Alex Fitzpatrick was subbed into Wake Forest’s lineup Saturday. Fitzpatrick remains eligible for PGA TOUR University and his final points average is 1042.6895, as he will not earn points or a divisor this week because he did not start the tournament.
Rank Change Player University Thru R2 NCAA Pts Bonus Pts Pts Avg 1 0 Pierceson Coody Texas T53 6.56 0 1223.49 2 0 Logan McAllister Oklahoma T6 13.22 4 1147.66 3 0 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson - - - 1115.87 4 4 Jackson Suber Ole Miss T4 15.29 6.5 1079.45 5 5 Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma T4 15.29 6.5 1060.87 6 -2 Trent Phillips Georgia T18 9.01 0 1053.66 7 -1 RJ Manke Washington T28 8.22 0 1048.51 8 -3 Cole Hammer Texas T42 7.06 0 1047.41 9 -2 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest - - - 1042.69 10 3 Aman Gupta Oklahoma State T2 18.66 9 1031.93 11 -2 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine T53 6.56 0 998.53 12 -1 Ryan Hall South Carolina - - - 993.93 13 -1 Noah Goodwin SMU - - - 980.23 14 0 Sam Choi New Mexico - - - 889.86 15 2 Cameron Sisk Arizona State T18 9.01 0 880.87 16 -1 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine T65 6.19 0 875.85 17 -1 Albin Bergstrom South Florida T86 5.67 0 869.19 18 1 Kieran Vincent Liberty T9 11.41 0.6 861.57 19 -1 Walker Lee Texas A&M T86 5.67 0 857.34 20 1 Ryan Gerard North Carolina T18 9.01 0 841.54 21 1 Spencer Cross Tennessee - - - 838.36 22 3 Parker Coody Texas T14 10.16 0 834.44 23 -3 Mason Andersen Arizona State T76 5.91 0 830.86 24 0 Carson Lundell BYU T65 6.19 0 822.64 25 -2 Christian Banke Arizona T109 5.26 0 818.24
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
Points Distribution
For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, the NCAA Championship points distribution is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Players who make the 54-hole cut receive points for 1st through 84th place, and players who miss the cut receive points for 85th through 156th (in order of 54-hole score).
Additionally, players in the current season Velocity Global Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard.
Position Points Bonus Total 1st 25 15 40 2nd 19.905 10 29.905 3rd 17.4206 8 25.4206 4th 15.8483 7 22.8483 5th 14.7271 6 20.7271 6th 13.8702 5 18.8702 7th 13.1847 4 17.1847 8th 12.6184 3 15.6184 9th 12.1391 2 14.1391 10th 11.7257 1 12.7257
