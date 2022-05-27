Kansas’ Harry Hillier leads PGA TOUR University contingent at NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Kansas’ Harry Hillier opened with a 2-under 68, just one of seven scores under par Friday, and he shares the lead with Auburn freshman Brendan Valdes after the first round of the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Ranked 35th in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , Hillier has four top-10s this season, including a win at the Hawkeye Invitational, and he helped Kansas tally a program-record five team titles. In their first NCAA Finals appearance since 2018, the Jayhawks are T4 through 18 holes, four strokes behind Vanderbilt.

Liberty’s Kieran Vincent (Ranked 19th) was the only other PGA TOUR University player to finish under par, and he’s in a five-way tie for third at 1-under, while Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk (Ranked 17th) is T8 after an even-par 70. Four PGA TOUR University players are T16 at 1-over: Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister (Ranked 2nd), Georgia’s Trent Phillips (Ranked 4th), Texas’ Cole Hammer (Ranked 5th), and Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith (Ranked 9th).

The stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship is the final tournament for the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, and the Velocity Global Ranking will be finalized after the final round on Monday, May 30. Players finishing 1st through 5th will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.

Velocity Global Ranking – Projections (through first round)

Five players currently ranked in the top-15 did not compete in Friday’s first round. Jacob Bridgeman, Ryan Hall, Noah Goodwin and Sam Choi did not qualify, and Alex Fitzpatrick was not in Wake Forest’s lineup due to illness. Fitzpatrick remains eligible for PGA TOUR University and his final points average is 1042.6895, as he will not earn points or a divisor this week, even if he’s subbed into the lineup.