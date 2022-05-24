  • PGA TOUR U

    PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking to be finalized at NCAA Championship

  • Pierceson Coody returned to No. 1 in early April, and he remains atop the Velocity Global Ranking as the NCAA Championship is set to begin. (Courtesy Texas Athletics)Pierceson Coody returned to No. 1 in early April, and he remains atop the Velocity Global Ranking as the NCAA Championship is set to begin. (Courtesy Texas Athletics)