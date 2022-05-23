On TOUR with PGA TOUR University

PGA TOUR

As the recipient of the 2021 Ben Hogan Award, John Pak will make his third PGA TOUR start of the season at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. In addition to being the top player in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, Pak also won last year’s Haskins Award and Nicklaus Award to become the sixth player to sweep college golf’s top honors since the creation of all three awards.

The 2022 college golf award season begins tonight, as this year’s Ben Hogan Award will be presented at Colonial Country Club. The finalists are three players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 – Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett and Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra – and the recipient will earn a sponsor exemption into the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Korn Ferry Tour

Michael Feagles posted a T4 finish at last week’s AdventHealth Championship, his best performance of the season, and improved 50 spots to No. 70 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. PGA TOUR University now has six alumni in the top-75, led by No. 7 Trevor Werbylo and No. 34 Kevin Yu.

In his third start of the season, Austin Eckroat birdied Nos. 16 and 18 on Sunday to move up the leaderboard and into a tie for 23rd. With the top-25 finish, Eckroat earned a spot in this week’s NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. In all, nine alumni will compete in Glenview, Illinois, this week, with John Pak being the only eligible alumnus not in the field.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through 13 of 23 regular season events