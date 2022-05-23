  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    On TOUR with PGA TOUR University

  • Michael Feagles posted his first top-five finish on the Korn Ferry Tour at last week&apos;s AdventHealth Championship. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)Michael Feagles posted his first top-five finish on the Korn Ferry Tour at last week's AdventHealth Championship. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)