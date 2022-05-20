Regionals Added to PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, Stage Set for NCAA Championship

Results from the six NCAA Regional Championships have been added to the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , and the race for a top-five and top-15 finish will reach a dramatic conclusion next week at the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Three players are within two points of each other for the last two spots in the top-five. Trent Phillips (Georgia) is No. 4 after finishing T12 at the Bryan Regional, and Cole Hammer (Texas) dropped one spot to No. 5 after finishing T40 in Norman. RJ Manke (Washington) is No. 6 and has one more chance to play his way into the top-five, as he was T5 in Stockton and won a sudden-death playoff to advance to the NCAA Championship as an individual.

The next four players in the Ranking posted top-10s at Regionals and are still in contention for a top-five finish, as well. Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) won in Norman and improved three spots to No. 8, while Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine) won in Bryan and improved three spots to No. 9. Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) improved by 30 points with his T2 finish in New Haven and is No. 7, and 10th-ranked Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma) tied for 9th in Norman.

Four players in the top-15 did not advance from Regionals: No. 3 Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson), No. 11 Ryan Hall (South Carolina), No. 12 Noah Goodwin (SMU) and No. 14 Sam Choi (New Mexico). The seven players behind Choi qualified for the NCAA Championship, led by 15th-ranked Joey Vrzich (Pepperdine).

For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, the points distribution for next week’s NCAA Championship is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Additionally, players in the current season Velocity Global Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard, with the champion earning 15 bonus points. With these provisions, a current-year player will earn 40 points if he wins the individual NCAA Championship.

At the conclusion of stroke play on Monday, May 30, the top-five players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Through NCAA Regional Championships