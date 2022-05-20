  • PGA TOUR U

    Regionals Added to PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, Stage Set for NCAA Championship

  • Georgia&apos;s Trent Phillips will enter the NCAA Championship at No. 4 in the Velocity Global Ranking. (Aiden Shertzer/UGA Athletics)Georgia's Trent Phillips will enter the NCAA Championship at No. 4 in the Velocity Global Ranking. (Aiden Shertzer/UGA Athletics)