PGA TOUR U
Regionals Added to PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, Stage Set for NCAA Championship
May 20, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Georgia's Trent Phillips will enter the NCAA Championship at No. 4 in the Velocity Global Ranking. (Aiden Shertzer/UGA Athletics)
Results from the six NCAA Regional Championships have been added to the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, and the race for a top-five and top-15 finish will reach a dramatic conclusion next week at the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Three players are within two points of each other for the last two spots in the top-five. Trent Phillips (Georgia) is No. 4 after finishing T12 at the Bryan Regional, and Cole Hammer (Texas) dropped one spot to No. 5 after finishing T40 in Norman. RJ Manke (Washington) is No. 6 and has one more chance to play his way into the top-five, as he was T5 in Stockton and won a sudden-death playoff to advance to the NCAA Championship as an individual.
The next four players in the Ranking posted top-10s at Regionals and are still in contention for a top-five finish, as well. Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) won in Norman and improved three spots to No. 8, while Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine) won in Bryan and improved three spots to No. 9. Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) improved by 30 points with his T2 finish in New Haven and is No. 7, and 10th-ranked Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma) tied for 9th in Norman.
Four players in the top-15 did not advance from Regionals: No. 3 Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson), No. 11 Ryan Hall (South Carolina), No. 12 Noah Goodwin (SMU) and No. 14 Sam Choi (New Mexico). The seven players behind Choi qualified for the NCAA Championship, led by 15th-ranked Joey Vrzich (Pepperdine).
For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, the points distribution for next week’s NCAA Championship is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Additionally, players in the current season Velocity Global Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard, with the champion earning 15 bonus points. With these provisions, a current-year player will earn 40 points if he wins the individual NCAA Championship.
At the conclusion of stroke play on Monday, May 30, the top-five players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Through NCAA Regional Championships
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Pierceson Coody Texas 18 1254.9867 2 +1 Logan McAllister Oklahoma 21 1120.2933 3 -1 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 20 1115.868 4 +1 Trent Phillips Georgia 20 1061.274 5 -1 Cole Hammer Texas 26 1060.5546 6 - RJ Manke Washington 20 1059.8455 7 - Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 19 1042.6895 8 +3 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 19 1021.5947 9 +3 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 24 1012.7863 10 -1 Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 19 1002.03 11 -3 Ryan Hall South Carolina 22 993.9323 12 -2 Noah Goodwin SMU 20 980.2295 13 - Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 17 929.9118 14 +2 Sam Choi New Mexico 21 889.8605 15 -1 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 20 888.707 16 -1 Albin Bergstrom South Florida 21 883.5548 17 - Cameron Sisk Arizona State 24 880.01 18 +1 Walker Lee Texas A&M 20 871.838 19 -1 Kieran Vincent Liberty 20 844.6215 20 +5 Mason Andersen Arizona State 21 842.2933 21 +5 Ryan Gerard North Carolina 21 838.6857
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
