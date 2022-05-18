Three PGA TOUR University players win NCAA Regional Championships

The 30-team field is set for next week’s NCAA Championship, and PGA TOUR University players Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine), Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) and Carson Lundell (BYU) will travel to Scottsdale, Arizona, after individual victories at an NCAA Regional.

Highsmith posted a 6-under total and won the Bryan Regional by one stroke over teammate William Muow and Arizona’s Chase Sienkiewicz. Currently No. 12 in the Velocity Global Ranking , Highsmith now has three victories on his PGA TOUR University record, and he’ll lead the Waves back to Grayhawk Golf Club, where they defeated Oklahoma to win the 2021 NCAA Championship.

At the Norman Regional, the Sooners posted their seventh victory of the season and placed four players in the top-10, including a fourth-place finish from Logan McAllister (Ranked 3rd) and a T9 by Chris Gotterup (Ranked 9th). Individually, the day belonged to Suber, who aced the 173-yard 2nd hole en route to a final-round 67 and a one-stroke victory. Currently No. 11 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Suber became the first Ole Miss player to win a Regional and will lead the Rebels to the NCAA Championship for the sixth time in program history.

In California, Lundell won by one with an 11-under total and led BYU to a third-place finish and a berth to the NCAA Championship. A three-time All-WCC selection, Lundell now has four wins on his PGA TOUR University record and is currently No. 29 in the Velocity Global Ranking.

NCAA Regional Championship results will be included in the Week 20 Velocity Global Ranking update on May 25. Additionally, the Week 20 Ranking will only include players who remain eligible for PGA TOUR University, as players must compete in an NCAA Regional to finish in the season’s final Ranking.

Bryan Regional

Traditions Golf Club | Bryan, Texas

• Advancing teams: Arizona, Pepperdine, Texas A&M, Georgia, Kansas

• Individual medalist: Joe Highsmith/Pepperdine (Ranked 12th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 4th, Walker Lee/Texas A&M (Ranked 19th)

- T5, Noah Goodwin/SMU (Ranked 10th)

- T10, Christian Banke/Arizona (Ranked 23rd)

- T12, Harry Hillier/Kansas (Ranked 42nd)

- T12, Trent Phillips/Georgia (Ranked 5th)

Columbus Regional

Ohio State – Scarlet Course | Columbus, Ohio

• Advancing teams: Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Arkansas, East Tennessee State

• Individual medalist: Eugenio Chacarra/Oklahoma State

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 3rd, Thomas Giroux/Oakland (Ranked 96th)

- T7, Connor Howe/Georgia Tech (Ranked 50th)

- T12, Jacob Bridgeman/Clemson (Ranked 2nd)

New Haven Regional

Yale Golf Course | New Haven, Connecticut

• Advancing teams: Wake Forest, North Carolina, Texas Tech, North Florida, Georgia Southern

• Individual medalist: Austin Greaser/North Carolina

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, Alex Fitzpatrick/Wake Forest (Ranked 7th)

- T2, Ryan Gerard/North Carolina (Ranked 26th)

Norman Regional

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club | Norman, Oklahoma

• Advancing teams: Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas, Utah

• Individual medalist: Jackson Suber/Ole Miss (Ranked 11th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 4th, Logan McAllister/Oklahoma (Ranked 3rd)

- T9, Chris Gotterup/Oklahoma (Ranked 9th)

- T9, Blake Tomlinson/Utah (Ranked 47th)

Palm Beach Regional

PGA National – Champion Course | Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

• Advancing teams: Vanderbilt, Florida State, Florida, South Florida, College of Charleston

• Individual medalist: Brett Roberts/Florida State

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T4, Kieron van Wyk/College of Charleston (Ranked 130th)

- T11, Harrison Ott/Vanderbilt (Ranked 61st)

Stockton Regional

The Reserve at Spanos Park | Stockton, California

• Advancing teams: Arizona State, Stanford, BYU, Oregon, Liberty

• Individual medalist: Carson Lundell/BYU (Ranked 29th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, Mason Andersen/Arizona State (Ranked 25th)

- 4th, David Timmins/BYU (Ranked 124th)

- T5, RJ Manke/Washington (Ranked 6th)

- T10, Cameron Sisk/Arizona State (Ranked 17th)

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 19/2022