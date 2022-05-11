-
PGA TOUR U
PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking points on the line at NCAA Regionals
May 11, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Christopher Gotterup sits inside the top-10 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. (Courtesy University of Oklahoma)
The top-15 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking remained unchanged this week as 81 teams prepare for NCAA Regional Championships, May 16-18.
Texas and Oklahoma each have two players ranked in the top-10, and the rivals are set to meet again as the top two seeds in the Norman Regional. Top-ranked Pierceson Coody and No. 4 Cole Hammer will lead the Longhorns against Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister (Ranked 3rd) and Chris Gotterup (Ranked 9th).
Pepperdine, the defending NCAA Champions, have two players ranked in the top-15, and No. 12 Joe Highsmith and No. 14 Joey Vrzich will headline the field in Bryan, Texas. In all, 47 of the top-50 players in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking are on teams that qualified for an NCAA Regional
Results from next week’s six Regionals will be included in the Week 20 Ranking update on May 25. Additionally, the Week 20 Ranking will only include players who remain eligible for PGA TOUR University, as players must compete in an NCAA Regional Championship to finish in the season’s final Velocity Global Ranking.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 18/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Name University Events Points Average 1 - Pierceson Coody Texas 17 1284.0194 2 - Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 19 1128.2884 3 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 20 1112.371 4 - Cole Hammer Texas 25 1080.4228 5 - Trent Phillips Georgia 19 1071.6042 6 - RJ Manke Washington 19 1060.6832 7 - Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 18 1012.12 8 - Ryan Hall South Carolina 21 1010.69 9 - Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 18 1004.9528 10 - Noah Goodwin SMU 19 973.5605 11 - Jackson Suber Ole Miss 18 963.7406 12 - Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 23 963.5674 13 - Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 16 937.865 14 - Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 19 904.8863 15 - Albin Bergstrom South Florida 20 899.119 16 - Sam Choi New Mexico 20 890.8275 17 - Cameron Sisk Arizona State 23 880.3196
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
