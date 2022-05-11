PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking points on the line at NCAA Regionals

The top-15 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking remained unchanged this week as 81 teams prepare for NCAA Regional Championships, May 16-18.

Texas and Oklahoma each have two players ranked in the top-10, and the rivals are set to meet again as the top two seeds in the Norman Regional. Top-ranked Pierceson Coody and No. 4 Cole Hammer will lead the Longhorns against Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister (Ranked 3rd) and Chris Gotterup (Ranked 9th).

Pepperdine, the defending NCAA Champions, have two players ranked in the top-15, and No. 12 Joe Highsmith and No. 14 Joey Vrzich will headline the field in Bryan, Texas. In all, 47 of the top-50 players in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking are on teams that qualified for an NCAA Regional

Results from next week’s six Regionals will be included in the Week 20 Ranking update on May 25. Additionally, the Week 20 Ranking will only include players who remain eligible for PGA TOUR University, as players must compete in an NCAA Regional Championship to finish in the season’s final Velocity Global Ranking.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 18/2022