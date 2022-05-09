On TOUR with PGA TOUR University

PGA TOUR

Mac Meissner, winner of the 2021 Byron Nelson Award, will make his second career PGA TOUR start at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. Meissner was the first PGA TOUR University alum to record a professional victory, winning the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational on PGA TOUR Canada last summer, and he’s currently 40th in Korn Ferry Tour points with four top-25 finishes this season.

Korn Ferry Tour

Kevin Yu posted his second career runner-up finish at last week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, finishing one stroke out of a playoff as his 11-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole burned the edge. Yu was the 54-hole leader for the second time in 16 starts, and he closed with a 1-under 71 to finish at 15-under.

Using his PGA TOUR University First Team eligibility last summer, Yu was 93rd in Korn Ferry Tour points, with five top-25s in eight starts in the late stages of the 2020-21 wrap-around season. This season, the Arizona State product has two top-25s and is now No. 27 on the Regular Season Points List.

Yu is one of five PGA TOUR University alumni in the top-50 in points. Trevor Werbylo is 5th with 833, just 67 shy of being #TOURBound and securing his PGA TOUR card for next season, while Mac Meissner is 40th and Davis Thompson is 45th. Coming off a T4 finish in Huntsville, Quade Cummins opened with rounds of 64-68 at the Simmons Bank Open and led at the halfway point before finishing T27, and he’s now 50th in points.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through 11 of 23 regular season events