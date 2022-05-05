-
PGA TOUR U
Top players in PGA TOUR University to compete in NCAA Regional Championships
May 05, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Joe Highsmith and Pepperdine Coach Michael Beard at the 2021 NCAA Championship. (Courtesy of Roger Horne/Pepperdine)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – College golf’s post-season is here, and 47 of the top-50 players in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking are on teams that qualified for an NCAA Regional. Each of the six Regionals includes at least one top-15 player, with four at the Bryan site and six in Norman.
Pepperdine will begin its NCAA title defense as the No. 1 seed in the Bryan Regional. Joe Highsmith (Ranked 12th) and Joey Vrzich (Ranked 14th) will lead the WCC Champions against a field that includes Georgia’s Trent Phillips (Ranked 5th) and SMU’s Noah Goodwin (Ranked 10th).
Fresh off a Big 12 Championship, the top-ranked Sooners will be led by Logan McAllister (Ranked 3rd) and Chris Gotterup (Ranked 9th) as they host the Norman Regional at their home course. Oklahoma’s top tandem will look to extend the Sooners’ post-season success, as the team has made five consecutive Match Play appearances at NCAAs. The program also looks to start a streak in PGA TOUR University, with Garett Reband, Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell finishing in the top-15 last season before playing on Korn Ferry Tour this year.
The field in Norman also includes Texas’ Pierceson Coody (Ranked 1st) and Cole Hammer (Ranked 4th), as well as South Carolina’s Ryan Hall (Ranked 8th) and Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber (Ranked 11th).
The 54-hole Regional Championships will be played May 16-18, and the top-five teams and low individual not on an advancing team will qualify for the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club, May 27 – June 1. The Velocity Global Ranking will be finalized May 30 following the conclusion of stroke play, and the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on PGA TOUR Canada.
PGA TOUR University Players in NCAA Regionals
Based on Velocity Global Ranking
Norman Regional
Jimmie Austin GC, Norman, Oklahoma
1. Pierceson Coody, Texas
3. Logan McAllister, Oklahoma
4. Cole Hammer, Texas
8. Ryan Hall, South Carolina
9. Christopher Gotterup, Oklahoma
11. Jackson Suber, Ole Miss
22. Parker Coody, Texas
47. Blake Tomlinson, Utah
Bryan Regional
Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas
5. Trent Phillips, Georgia
10. Noah Goodwin, SMU
12. Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine
14. Joey Vrzich, Pepperdine
19. Walker Lee, Texas A&M
20. Spencer Cross, Tennessee
23. Christian Banke, Arizona
33. James Piot, Michigan State
40. Hunter Wolcott, Tennessee
42. Harry Hillier, Kansas
Columbus Regional
OSU GC (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio
2. Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson
13. Aman Gupta, Oklahoma State
31. Luke Long, Arkansas
35. Colby Patton, Clemson
36. Kyle Cottam, Clemson
38. Soren Broholt Lind, San Francisco
50. Connor Howe, Georgia Tech
Stockton Regional
The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, California
6. RJ Manke, Washington
17. Cameron Sisk, Arizona State
18. Kieran Vincent, Liberty
24. Thomas Hutchison, UC Davis
25. Mason Andersen, Arizona State
28. Noah Woolsey, Washington
29. Carson Lundell, Brigham Young
34. Henry Shimp, Stanford
New Haven Regional
Yale GC, New Haven, Connecticut
7. Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest
21. Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech
26. Ryan Gerard, North Carolina
39. Andy Lopez, Texas Tech
44. Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte
48. Parker Gillam, Wake Forest
Palm Beach Gardens Regional
PGA National (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
15. Albin Bergstrom, South Florida
16. Sam Choi, New Mexico
37. Davis Chatfield, Notre Dame
41. Cole Bradley, Purdue
43. Taichi Kho, Notre Dame
45. Joe Weiler, Purdue
46. Ryunosuke Michael Sakane, Florida State
49. Connor Futrell, Florida State
