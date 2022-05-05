Top players in PGA TOUR University to compete in NCAA Regional Championships

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – College golf’s post-season is here, and 47 of the top-50 players in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking are on teams that qualified for an NCAA Regional. Each of the six Regionals includes at least one top-15 player, with four at the Bryan site and six in Norman.

Pepperdine will begin its NCAA title defense as the No. 1 seed in the Bryan Regional. Joe Highsmith (Ranked 12th) and Joey Vrzich (Ranked 14th) will lead the WCC Champions against a field that includes Georgia’s Trent Phillips (Ranked 5th) and SMU’s Noah Goodwin (Ranked 10th).

Fresh off a Big 12 Championship, the top-ranked Sooners will be led by Logan McAllister (Ranked 3rd) and Chris Gotterup (Ranked 9th) as they host the Norman Regional at their home course. Oklahoma’s top tandem will look to extend the Sooners’ post-season success, as the team has made five consecutive Match Play appearances at NCAAs. The program also looks to start a streak in PGA TOUR University, with Garett Reband, Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell finishing in the top-15 last season before playing on Korn Ferry Tour this year.

The field in Norman also includes Texas’ Pierceson Coody (Ranked 1st) and Cole Hammer (Ranked 4th), as well as South Carolina’s Ryan Hall (Ranked 8th) and Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber (Ranked 11th).

The 54-hole Regional Championships will be played May 16-18, and the top-five teams and low individual not on an advancing team will qualify for the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club, May 27 – June 1. The Velocity Global Ranking will be finalized May 30 following the conclusion of stroke play, and the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on PGA TOUR Canada.

PGA TOUR University Players in NCAA Regionals

Based on Velocity Global Ranking

Norman Regional

Jimmie Austin GC, Norman, Oklahoma

1. Pierceson Coody, Texas

3. Logan McAllister, Oklahoma

4. Cole Hammer, Texas

8. Ryan Hall, South Carolina

9. Christopher Gotterup, Oklahoma

11. Jackson Suber, Ole Miss

22. Parker Coody, Texas

47. Blake Tomlinson, Utah

Bryan Regional

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

5. Trent Phillips, Georgia

10. Noah Goodwin, SMU

12. Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine

14. Joey Vrzich, Pepperdine

19. Walker Lee, Texas A&M

20. Spencer Cross, Tennessee

23. Christian Banke, Arizona

33. James Piot, Michigan State

40. Hunter Wolcott, Tennessee

42. Harry Hillier, Kansas

Columbus Regional

OSU GC (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio

2. Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson

13. Aman Gupta, Oklahoma State

31. Luke Long, Arkansas

35. Colby Patton, Clemson

36. Kyle Cottam, Clemson

38. Soren Broholt Lind, San Francisco

50. Connor Howe, Georgia Tech

Stockton Regional

The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, California

6. RJ Manke, Washington

17. Cameron Sisk, Arizona State

18. Kieran Vincent, Liberty

24. Thomas Hutchison, UC Davis

25. Mason Andersen, Arizona State

28. Noah Woolsey, Washington

29. Carson Lundell, Brigham Young

34. Henry Shimp, Stanford

New Haven Regional

Yale GC, New Haven, Connecticut

7. Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest

21. Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech

26. Ryan Gerard, North Carolina

39. Andy Lopez, Texas Tech

44. Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte

48. Parker Gillam, Wake Forest

Palm Beach Gardens Regional

PGA National (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

15. Albin Bergstrom, South Florida

16. Sam Choi, New Mexico

37. Davis Chatfield, Notre Dame

41. Cole Bradley, Purdue

43. Taichi Kho, Notre Dame

45. Joe Weiler, Purdue

46. Ryunosuke Michael Sakane, Florida State

49. Connor Futrell, Florida State