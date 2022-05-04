-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Cole Hammer returns to top-five of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
May 04, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- May 04, 2022
After finishing T3 at the Big 12 Championship, Texas’ Cole Hammer improved two spots to No. 4 and returned to the top-five in the Velocity Global Ranking for the first time since last September.
Hammer capped his Big 12 career with his third top-three finish at the Conference Championship, including a victory last year, and he now has top-15 finishes in each of his last six starts. His average improved 13 points this week and he switched places with Washington’s RJ Manke, who fell to No. 6. With two tournaments left this season, the race for a top-five finish remains tight, as only 20 points separates Hammer, fifth-ranked Trent Phillips (Georgia), and Manke.
Two other top-15 players improved multiple spots this week. Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup moved from 11th to 9th after finishing runner-up at the Big 12 Championship, while Pepperdine’s Joey Vrzich moved up three spots to No. 14 after finishing T2 at the West Coast Conference Championship. Vrzich improved his position in the competitive race for the last spot in the top-15, as the four players ranked 14th-17th are separated by just 24 points.
Only three conference championships have yet to be included in the Velocity Global Ranking. Most notably, New Mexico’s Sam Choi is currently No. 16, and next week he’ll add to his record a T3 finish at the Mountain West Championship.
This afternoon, the NCAA Division I Men’s Regional Selection Show will air on GOLF Channel at 4 p.m. ET. The six Regionals will be played May 16-18, and 81 teams will compete for 30 spots in the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. Players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 must compete in an NCAA Regional to remain eligible to finish in the final Velocity Global Ranking.
Rank Change Name University Events Points Average 1 - Pierceson Coody Texas 17 1284.0194 2 - Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 18 1146.5267 3 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 20 1112.371 4 +2 Cole Hammer Texas 25 1080.4228 5 - Trent Phillips Georgia 19 1071.6042 6 -2 RJ Manke Washington 19 1060.6832 7 - Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 18 1012.12 8 - Ryan Hall South Carolina 21 1010.69 9 +2 Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 18 1004.9528 10 - Noah Goodwin SMU 19 973.5605 11 +1 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 18 963.7406 12 -3 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 23 963.567 13 - Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 16 937.865 14 +3 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 19 904.8863 15 -1 Albin Bergstrom South Florida 20 899.119 16 - Sam Choi New Mexico 19 892.8326 17 -2 Cameron Sisk Arizona State 23 880.3196
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
