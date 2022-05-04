Cole Hammer returns to top-five of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

After finishing T3 at the Big 12 Championship, Texas’ Cole Hammer improved two spots to No. 4 and returned to the top-five in the Velocity Global Ranking for the first time since last September.

Hammer capped his Big 12 career with his third top-three finish at the Conference Championship, including a victory last year, and he now has top-15 finishes in each of his last six starts. His average improved 13 points this week and he switched places with Washington’s RJ Manke, who fell to No. 6. With two tournaments left this season, the race for a top-five finish remains tight, as only 20 points separates Hammer, fifth-ranked Trent Phillips (Georgia), and Manke.

Two other top-15 players improved multiple spots this week. Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup moved from 11th to 9th after finishing runner-up at the Big 12 Championship, while Pepperdine’s Joey Vrzich moved up three spots to No. 14 after finishing T2 at the West Coast Conference Championship. Vrzich improved his position in the competitive race for the last spot in the top-15, as the four players ranked 14th-17th are separated by just 24 points.

Only three conference championships have yet to be included in the Velocity Global Ranking. Most notably, New Mexico’s Sam Choi is currently No. 16, and next week he’ll add to his record a T3 finish at the Mountain West Championship.

This afternoon, the NCAA Division I Men’s Regional Selection Show will air on GOLF Channel at 4 p.m. ET. The six Regionals will be played May 16-18, and 81 teams will compete for 30 spots in the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. Players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 must compete in an NCAA Regional to remain eligible to finish in the final Velocity Global Ranking.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 17/2022