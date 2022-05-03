-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: May 3, 2022
May 03, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- University of Washington raised the trophy at the Pac-12 championship. (Courtesy University of Washington)
Last week, three PGA TOUR University players won individual titles and led their teams to conference championships. At the Pac-12 Championship, Washington’s Noah Woolsey (Ranked 40th) won by one stroke to become the fifth Husky to win the Pac-12 individual crown. In the 6-count-5 team format, Washington won by three strokes over Stanford and by five over Arizona State.
Also sweeping their conference’s top honors was Kent State, led by MAC Champion Josh Gilkison (Ranked 77th), and Seton Hall, led by Big East co-medalist Gregor Tait (Ranked 161st).
PGA TOUR University was well represented at the Big-12 Championship, as five players in the top-15 of the Velocity Global Ranking finished among the top-11. Texas Tech junior Ludvig Aberg claimed the individual crown by two strokes over Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup (Ranked 11th), while Texas’ Cole Hammer (Ranked 6th) was T3. With Gotterup finishing second and Logan McAllister (Ranked 3rd) finishing T6, the Sooners claimed their 18th conference title and sixth team victory of the season.
The fields for the six NCAA Regionals will be announced on the NCAA Selection Show at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 4, live on GOLF Channel.
Week 17 Tournament Results (April 25 – May 1)
Visit GolfChannel.com for a complete Conference Championship schedule and results.
Big-12 Championship (April 25-27)
Whispering Pines Golf Club | Trinity, Texas
• Team champion: Oklahoma
• Individual medalist: Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Chris Gotterup/Oklahoma (Ranked 11th)
- T3, Cole Hammer/Texas (Ranked 6th)
- 5th, Aman Gupta/Oklahoma State (Ranked 13th)
- T6, Logan McAllister/Oklahoma (Ranked 3rd)
- T9, Parker Coody/Texas (Ranked 23rd)
- T11, Pierceson Coody/Texas (Ranked 1st)
Pac-12 Championship (April 25-27)
Aldarra Golf Club | Sammamish, Washington
• Team champion: Washington
• Individual medalist: Noah Woolsey/Washington (Ranked 40th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T6, Blake Tomlinson/Utah (Ranked 52nd)
- T10, Christian Banke/Arizona (Ranked 22nd)
- T10, Mason Anderson/Arizona State (Ranked 25th)
West Coast Conference Championship (April 28-30)
Reflection Bay Golf Club | Henderson, Nevada
• Team champion: Pepperdine
• Individual medalist: Riley Lewis/Loyola Marymount
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T2, Joey Vrzich/Pepperdine (Ranked 17th)
- T4, Toby Briggs/San Francisco (Ranked 75th)
- T4, Soren Broholt Lind/San Francisco (Ranked 44th)
- T7, Berk Harvey/Santa Clara (Ranked 134th)
- T9, Gavin Cohen/Loyola Marymount (Ranked 97th)
Week 18 Tournaments (May 8-14)
Big West Championship (May 1-3)
La Quinta CC | La Quinta, California
Summit League Championship (May 1-3)
Sand Creek Station | Newton, Kansas
Individual Results
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Player University Last U-Ranked Start (Last week’s results in bold) Player/Team Next Event (This week’s events in bold) 1 Pierceson Coody Texas T11, Big 12 Championship (April 25-27) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 2 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 1st, ACC Championship (April 22-23) Wells Fargo Championship (May 5-8) 3 Logan McAllister Oklahoma T6, Big 12 Championship (April 25-27) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 4 RJ Manke Washington T28, Pac 12 Championship (April 25-27) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 5 Trent Phillips Georgia T5, SEC Championship (April 20-24) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 6 Cole Hammer Texas T3, Big 12 Championship (April 25-27) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 7 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest T19, ACC Championship (April 22-23) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 8 Ryan Hall South Carolina T5, SEC Championship (April 20-24) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 9 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine T19, WCC Championship (April 28-30) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 10 Noah Goodwin SMU 4th, AAC Championship (April 22-24) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 11 Chris Gotterup Oklahoma 2nd, Big 12 Championship (April 25-27) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 12 Jackson Suber Ole Miss T11, SEC Championship (April 20-24) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 13 Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 5th, Big 12 Championship (April 25-27) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 14 Albin Bergstrom South Florida T5, AAC Championship (April 22-24) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18) 15 Cameron Sisk Arizona State T28, Pac 12 Championship (April 25-27) NCAA Regionals, TBD (May 16-18)
