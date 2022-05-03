Honor Roll: May 3, 2022

Last week, three PGA TOUR University players won individual titles and led their teams to conference championships. At the Pac-12 Championship, Washington’s Noah Woolsey (Ranked 40th) won by one stroke to become the fifth Husky to win the Pac-12 individual crown. In the 6-count-5 team format, Washington won by three strokes over Stanford and by five over Arizona State.

Also sweeping their conference’s top honors was Kent State, led by MAC Champion Josh Gilkison (Ranked 77th), and Seton Hall, led by Big East co-medalist Gregor Tait (Ranked 161st).

PGA TOUR University was well represented at the Big-12 Championship, as five players in the top-15 of the Velocity Global Ranking finished among the top-11. Texas Tech junior Ludvig Aberg claimed the individual crown by two strokes over Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup (Ranked 11th), while Texas’ Cole Hammer (Ranked 6th) was T3. With Gotterup finishing second and Logan McAllister (Ranked 3rd) finishing T6, the Sooners claimed their 18th conference title and sixth team victory of the season.

The fields for the six NCAA Regionals will be announced on the NCAA Selection Show at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 4, live on GOLF Channel.

Week 17 Tournament Results (April 25 – May 1)

Big-12 Championship (April 25-27)

Whispering Pines Golf Club | Trinity, Texas

• Team champion: Oklahoma

• Individual medalist: Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Chris Gotterup/Oklahoma (Ranked 11th)

- T3, Cole Hammer/Texas (Ranked 6th)

- 5th, Aman Gupta/Oklahoma State (Ranked 13th)

- T6, Logan McAllister/Oklahoma (Ranked 3rd)

- T9, Parker Coody/Texas (Ranked 23rd)

- T11, Pierceson Coody/Texas (Ranked 1st)

Pac-12 Championship (April 25-27)

Aldarra Golf Club | Sammamish, Washington

• Team champion: Washington

• Individual medalist: Noah Woolsey/Washington (Ranked 40th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T6, Blake Tomlinson/Utah (Ranked 52nd)

- T10, Christian Banke/Arizona (Ranked 22nd)

- T10, Mason Anderson/Arizona State (Ranked 25th)

West Coast Conference Championship (April 28-30)

Reflection Bay Golf Club | Henderson, Nevada

• Team champion: Pepperdine

• Individual medalist: Riley Lewis/Loyola Marymount

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, Joey Vrzich/Pepperdine (Ranked 17th)

- T4, Toby Briggs/San Francisco (Ranked 75th)

- T4, Soren Broholt Lind/San Francisco (Ranked 44th)

- T7, Berk Harvey/Santa Clara (Ranked 134th)

- T9, Gavin Cohen/Loyola Marymount (Ranked 97th)

Week 18 Tournaments (May 8-14)

Big West Championship (May 1-3)

La Quinta CC | La Quinta, California

Summit League Championship (May 1-3)

Sand Creek Station | Newton, Kansas

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.