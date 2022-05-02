On TOUR with PGA TOUR University

PGA TOUR

A pair of college players will play in this week’s Wells Fargo Championship TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, as Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman will make his PGA TOUR debut and Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra will make his fourth TOUR start.

Currently No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, Bridgeman has posted three victories in the last five weeks, including the ACC Championship and the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in Dothan, Alabama. He has posted top-five finishes in his last five collegiate events, and his PGA TOUR University record includes four wins.

Chacarra has also posted two collegiate wins this season, and he was No. 3 in the Velocity Global Ranking before announcing last month that he’ll return to Stillwater for the 2022-23 season. In three previous starts on TOUR, Chacarra’s best finish was T45 at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Korn Ferry Tour

Three PGA TOUR University alumni posted top-15 finishes at last week’s Huntsville Championship. Quade Cummins finished T4 at 9-under, bolstered by a 6-under 64 on Friday, and moved to No. 50 on the points list. Davis Thompson posted four rounds under par and was T6, while Mac Meissner tied for 13th, his best finish of the season. Four alumni are in the top-50 on the points list, with Trevor Werbylo leading the way at No. 5, followed by Thompson (36th), Meissner (39th), and Cummins (50th).

This week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation will feature the nine PGA TOUR University alumni listed below.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through 10 of 23 regular season events