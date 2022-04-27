Jacob Bridgeman moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman continued his climb up the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking and is No. 2 this week after winning the ACC Championship. Bridgeman has posted five consecutive collegiate top-five finishes, including two wins, and in this span, he has improved from 14th to 2nd in the Velocity Global Ranking. In all, he has four victories on his PGA TOUR University resume, tied with 12th-ranked Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) for most in the Class of 2022.

Bridgeman moved past No. 3 Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) and No. 4 RJ Manke (Washington), who are both playing their conference championships this week. Trent Phillips (Georgia) finished T5 at the SEC Championship and extended his slim lead over Cole Hammer (Texas) for the final spot in the top-five, while Pierceson Coody (Texas) remains No. 1 with a 161-point lead over Bridgeman.

Two other top-30 players posted wins last week in their teams’ regular-season finales. BYU’s Carson Lundell won the PING Cougar Classic and improved three spots to No. 28, and UC-Davis’ Thomas Hutchison won the El Macero Classic and improved two spots to No. 24.

Next Wednesday, May 4, the Velocity Global Ranking will include this week’s conference championship results, and the NCAA Division I Men’s Regional Selection Show will air on GOLF Channel at 4 p.m. ET. Players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 must compete in an NCAA Regional to remain eligible to finish in the final Velocity Global Ranking. The six Regionals will be played May 16-18, and 81 teams will compete for 30 spots in the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 16/2022