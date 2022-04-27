-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Jacob Bridgeman moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
April 27, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman continued his climb up the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking and is No. 2 this week after winning the ACC Championship. Bridgeman has posted five consecutive collegiate top-five finishes, including two wins, and in this span, he has improved from 14th to 2nd in the Velocity Global Ranking. In all, he has four victories on his PGA TOUR University resume, tied with 12th-ranked Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) for most in the Class of 2022.
Bridgeman moved past No. 3 Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) and No. 4 RJ Manke (Washington), who are both playing their conference championships this week. Trent Phillips (Georgia) finished T5 at the SEC Championship and extended his slim lead over Cole Hammer (Texas) for the final spot in the top-five, while Pierceson Coody (Texas) remains No. 1 with a 161-point lead over Bridgeman.
Two other top-30 players posted wins last week in their teams’ regular-season finales. BYU’s Carson Lundell won the PING Cougar Classic and improved three spots to No. 28, and UC-Davis’ Thomas Hutchison won the El Macero Classic and improved two spots to No. 24.
Next Wednesday, May 4, the Velocity Global Ranking will include this week’s conference championship results, and the NCAA Division I Men’s Regional Selection Show will air on GOLF Channel at 4 p.m. ET. Players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 must compete in an NCAA Regional to remain eligible to finish in the final Velocity Global Ranking. The six Regionals will be played May 16-18, and 81 teams will compete for 30 spots in the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 16/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Name University Events Points Average 1 - Pierceson Coody Texas 16 1307.1113 2 +2 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 18 1146.5267 3 -1 Logan McAllister Oklahoma 19 1113.4874 4 -1 RJ Manke Washington 18 1086.8378 5 - Trent Phillips Georgia 19 1071.6042 6 - Cole Hammer Texas 24 1067.3988 7 - Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 18 1012.12 8 - Ryan Hall South Carolina 21 1010.69 9 - Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 22 982.55 10 - Noah Goodwin SMU 19 973.5605 11 +1 Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 17 964.8818 12 -1 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 18 963.7406 13 - Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 15 918.82 14 - Albin Bergstrom South Florida 20 899.119 15 - Cameron Sisk Arizona State 22 893.5205 16 - Sam Choi New Mexico 19 892.8326 17 - Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 18 892.1867
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
