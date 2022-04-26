Honor Roll: April 26, 2022

Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and SMU were among the teams that began the post-season with conference championship victories last week. Twenty more titles are on the line this week as teams vie for an automatic berth into Regionals and players jockey for position in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking.

At the ACC Championship, the Demon Deacons advanced to match play as the No. 4 seed, edging Notre Dame by one stroke, and went on to defeat North Carolina and Georgia Tech to claim their 19th conference title. Alex Fitzpatrick (Ranked 7th) won both his matches, including the deciding victory in 21 holes Monday afternoon. Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman (Ranked 4th) claimed stroke play medalist honors, marking his fifth straight collegiate top-five finish and the fourth victory on his PGA TOUR University record.

Vanderbilt won its second straight SEC crown, earning the No. 1 seed after stroke play and defeating Mississippi State, LSU and Florida in match play. All five Commodores posted at least one match play victory, led by senior Reid Davenport’s 3-0 record. Florida junior John Dubois won the individual title, while three PGA TOUR University players finished T5: Georgia’s Trent Phillips (Ranked 5th), South Carolina’s Ryan Hall (Ranked 8th) and Tennessee’s Spencer Cross (Ranked 22nd).

SMU swept the team and individual victories at the AAC Championship, with sophomore Nathan Petronzio leading the Mustangs to their 10th conference title. Noah Goodwin (Ranked 10th) added a fourth-place finish to the winning effort, while Albin Bergstrom (Ranked 14th) tied for fifth and helped the Bulls finish runner-up.

Week 16 Tournament Results (April 18-24)

SEC Championship (April 20-22)

Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course | Sea Island, Georgia



Team champion: Vanderbilt (match play and stroke play)

Stroke play medalist: John Dubois/Florida

Notable U-Ranked players: T5, Spencer Cross/Tennessee (Ranked 22nd) T5, Trent Phillips/Georgia (Ranked 5th) T5, Ryan Hall/South Carolina (Ranked 8th) T11, Jackson Suber/Ole Miss (Ranked 11th)



ACC Championship (April 22-23)

Watersound Club | Panama City, Florida

Team champion: Wake Forest (match play)

Stroke play medalist: Jacob Bridgeman/Clemson (Ranked 4th)

Notable U-Ranked players: T7, Ryan Gerard/North Carolina (Ranked 27th) T10, Davis Chatfield/Notre Dame (Ranked 45th)





AAC Championship (April 22-24)

Southern Hills Plantation Club | Brooksville, Florida

Team champion: SMU

Individual medalist: Nathan Petronzio/SMU

Notable U-Ranked players: 4th, Noah Goodwin/SMU (Ranked 10th) T5, Albin Bergstrom/South Florida (Ranked 14th)



Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 23-24)

Columbus Country Club | Columbus, Ohio

Team champion: Illinois

Individual medalist: Maxwell Moldovan/Ohio State

Notable U-Ranked players: 2nd, Varun Chopra/Northwestern (Ranked 97th) 5th, Josh Gilkison/Kent State (Ranked 83rd)



PING Cougar Classic (April 22-23)

Riverside Country Club | Provo, Utah

Team champion: BYU

Individual co-medalists: Carson Lundell/BYU (Ranked 31st), Andi Xu/San Diego

Notable U-Ranked players: 3rd, David Timmins/BYU (Ranked 134th) 5th, Davis Bryant/Colorado State (Ranked 71st) 6th, Quim Vidal Mora/Nevada (Ranked 65th)



Week 17 Tournaments (April 25 – May 1)

Big 12 (April 25-27)

Whispering Pines Golf Club | Trinity, Texas

Pac 12 (April 25-27)

Aldarra Golf Club | Sammamish, Washington

WCC (April 28-30)

Reflection Bay Golf Club | Henderson, Nevada



Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.