Competition Tightens for Top-Five, Top-15 Finish in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

With last week’s Spring Checkpoint deadline and players adding strong finishes to their records, there was significant movement in Wednesday’s Week 15 update of the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking .

For players who are returning to school and taking their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19), the deadline to opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 was April 15. Five top-40 players opted out last week and were removed from the Velocity Global Ranking: Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (last week: 2nd), Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra (3rd), Boise State’s Hugo Townsend (26th), Little Rock’s Anton Albers (34th), and North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett (39th).

With Bennett and Chacarra opting out, Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) ascended to No. 2, and he’s followed by RJ Manke (Washington) and Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson). Less than three points separates Manke and Bridgeman, and only one point separates No. 5 Trent Phillips (Georgia) and No. 6 Cole Hammer (Texas). More broadly, only 20 points separate the four players ranked 3rd through 6th.

The race for the 15th position is competitive, as well. Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) is currently 15th, and Sam Choi (New Mexico) and Joey Vrzich (Pepperdine) trail him by less than two points. Albin Bergstrom (South Florida) improved his record with a 12th-place finish at the Western Intercollegiate, and he’s up five spots to No. 14 this week.

The season-ending tournaments present opportunities for players to improve their standing in the Velocity Global Ranking. Conference championships and Regionals are perennially some of the strongest fields of the season, and the NCAA Championship has been established as a 1000-point event (WAGR Power) for PGA TOUR University.

Additionally, players in the current season Velocity Global Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard at the NCAA Championship. As a result, a PGA TOUR University player would earn 40 points (25 points for winning, plus 15 bonus points) if he wins the individual NCAA Championship. For more information, refer to the Rules and Regulations .

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 15/2022