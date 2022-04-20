-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Competition Tightens for Top-Five, Top-15 Finish in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
April 20, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Oklahoma Sooner Logan McAllister moved into second on this week's Velocity Global Rankings. (Courtesy of University of Oklahoma)
With last week’s Spring Checkpoint deadline and players adding strong finishes to their records, there was significant movement in Wednesday’s Week 15 update of the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking.
For players who are returning to school and taking their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19), the deadline to opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 was April 15. Five top-40 players opted out last week and were removed from the Velocity Global Ranking: Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (last week: 2nd), Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra (3rd), Boise State’s Hugo Townsend (26th), Little Rock’s Anton Albers (34th), and North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett (39th).
With Bennett and Chacarra opting out, Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) ascended to No. 2, and he’s followed by RJ Manke (Washington) and Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson). Less than three points separates Manke and Bridgeman, and only one point separates No. 5 Trent Phillips (Georgia) and No. 6 Cole Hammer (Texas). More broadly, only 20 points separate the four players ranked 3rd through 6th.
The race for the 15th position is competitive, as well. Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) is currently 15th, and Sam Choi (New Mexico) and Joey Vrzich (Pepperdine) trail him by less than two points. Albin Bergstrom (South Florida) improved his record with a 12th-place finish at the Western Intercollegiate, and he’s up five spots to No. 14 this week.
The season-ending tournaments present opportunities for players to improve their standing in the Velocity Global Ranking. Conference championships and Regionals are perennially some of the strongest fields of the season, and the NCAA Championship has been established as a 1000-point event (WAGR Power) for PGA TOUR University.
Additionally, players in the current season Velocity Global Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard at the NCAA Championship. As a result, a PGA TOUR University player would earn 40 points (25 points for winning, plus 15 bonus points) if he wins the individual NCAA Championship. For more information, refer to the Rules and Regulations.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 15/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Name University Events Points Average 1 - Pierceson Coody Texas 16 1307.1113 2 +2 Logan McAllister Oklahoma 19 1113.4874 3 +2 RJ Manke Washington 18 1086.8378 4 +2 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 17 1084.0906 5 +3 Trent Phillips Georgia 18 1068.1839 6 +1 Cole Hammer Texas 24 1067.3988 7 +2 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 17 1025.8476 8 +2 Ryan Hall South Carolina 20 1004.566 9 +2 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 22 982.55 10 +3 Noah Goodwin SMU 18 980.3517 11 +1 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 17 965.1776 12 +2 Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 17 964.8818 13 +2 Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 15 918.82 14 +5 Albin Bergstrom South Florida 19 906.2942 15 +1 Cameron Sisk Arizona State 22 893.5205 16 +1 Sam Choi New Mexico 19 892.8326 17 +1 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 18 892.1867
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
