  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    Competition Tightens for Top-Five, Top-15 Finish in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

  • Oklahoma Sooner Logan McAllister moved into second on this week&apos;s Velocity Global Rankings. (Courtesy of University of Oklahoma)Oklahoma Sooner Logan McAllister moved into second on this week's Velocity Global Rankings. (Courtesy of University of Oklahoma)