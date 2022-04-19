Honor Roll: April 19, 2022

Last week’s Western Intercollegiate leaderboard featured several familiar names, highlighted by Pepperdine junior Dylan Menante, who became the first Waves player to win back-to-back tournaments in more than 28 years. He was the only player to finish under par and he won by three strokes over BYU’s Carson Lundell (Ranked 42nd) and No. 1-ranked Pierceson Coody, who led Texas to its second straight team title. Also finishing in the top 10 were Washington’s RJ Manke (Ranked 5th) and Texas’ Cole Hammer (Ranked 7th); both players tied for seventh.

At the Thunderbird Collegiate, a pair of Sooners finished in the top 10 as Oklahoma posted its school record-tying fifth victory of the season. Chris Gotterup (Ranked 14th) closed with a 6-under 65 and finished T4, while Logan McAllister (Ranked 4th) finished T9. Competing as an individual, Arizona State’s James Leow was individual medalist at 14-under, while Mason Anderson (Ranked 28th) paced the lineup with a T7 and led the Sun Devils to a runner-up finish in their home event.

Class of 2022 Spring Checkpoint

For players who are returning to school and taking their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19), the deadline to opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 was April 15. Second-ranked Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) and third-ranked Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) are among the players who announced they are returning to school next season, and they will be removed from the Velocity Global Ranking when it is updated tomorrow (April 20).

Week 15 Tournament Results (April 11-17)

Mossy Oak Collegiate (April 11-12)

Mossy Oak Golf Course | West Point, Mississippi

• Team champion: Vanderbilt

• Individual medalist: Gordon Sargent/Vanderbilt

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 8th, Sam Murphy/Louisiana Tech (Ranked 106th)

Western Intercollegiate (April 11-13)

Pasatiempo Golf Club | Santa Cruz, California

• Team champion: Texas

• Individual medalist: Dylan Menante/Pepperdine

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, Carson Lundell/BYU (Ranked 42nd)

- T2, Pierceson Coody/Texas (Ranked 1st)

- T7, RJ Manke/Washington (Ranked 5th)

- T7, Cole Hammer/Texas (Ranked 7th)

Thunderbird Collegiate (April 15-16)

Papago Golf Club | Phoenix, Arizona

• Team champion: Oklahoma

• Individual medalist: James Leow/Arizona State

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T4, Chris Gotterup/Oklahoma (Ranked 14th)

- T7, Mason Anderson/Arizona State (Ranked 28th)

- T9, Logan McAllister/Oklahoma (Ranked 4th)

- 12th, Albin Bergstrom/South Florida (Ranked 19th)

- T13, Ryan Gerard/North Carolina (Ranked 32nd)

- T13, Noah Goodwin/SMU (Ranked 13th)

Week 16 Tournaments (April 18-24)

SEC Championship (April 20-22)

Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course | Sea Island, Georgia

ACC Championship (April 22-23)

Watersound Club | Panama City, Florida

AAC Championship (April 22-24)

Southern Hills Plantation Club | Brooksville, Florida

Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 23-24)

Columbus Country Club | Columbus, Ohio

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.