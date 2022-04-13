-
-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Top-15 Remains Steady, Pierceson Coody Tops PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
-
April 13, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- April 13, 2022
- Texas Longhorn Pierceson Coody remains atop the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Rankings. (Courtesy of University of Texas)
The top-15 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking remained the same through Week 14, with Texas’ Pierceson Coody continuing to hold the top spot. Sam Bennett improved his average after finishing third at Texas A&M’s home event, and he remained No. 2 in the Ranking ahead of Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State), Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) and RJ Manke (Washington).
Sixth-ranked Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson) improved his record after finishing T4 at the Calusa Cup, his fourth straight top-five finish, and his average is just seven points behind fifth-ranked Manke. Eighth-ranked Trent Phillips (Georgia) was also T4 at the Calusa Cup, and his average is 23 points out of the top-five.
Texas A&M’s Walker Lee improved seven spots to No. 21 after winning the Aggie Invitational. After starting the season No. 76 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Lee has posted six top-10s and two victories to improve 55 spots. His average is 69 points behind 15th-ranked Aman Gupta of Oklahoma State.
Purdue’s Cole Bradley was the biggest mover in the top-50, as he posted a pair of top-10s last week and improved 12 spots to No. 44. Also moving into the top-50 were Notre Dame’s Taichi Kho (No. 46) and Davis Chatfield (No. 49) after both finished T2 at the Stitch Intercollegiate, as well as Texas Tech’s Andy Lopez, who improved seven spots to No. 45 after finishing T6 at the Aggie Invitational.
Class of 2022 Spring Checkpoint
Because players can finish in the final top-15 of the Velocity Global Ranking only one time, they may opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 if they intend to return to school and take their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19). Players must notify PGA TOUR University by April 15 if they wish to opt out of this season.
This week, Mississippi State’s Ford Clegg (ranked 27th last week) was the only top-30 player who notified PGA TOUR University he is opting out of this season’s Velocity Global Ranking.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 14/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Name University Events Points Average 1 - Pierceson Coody Texas 15 1293.5633 2 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 20 1228.9085 3 - Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 23 1209.8 4 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 18 1117.0772 5 - RJ Manke Washington 17 1091.4688 6 - Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 17 1084.0906 7 - Cole Hammer Texas 23 1069.9765 8 - Trent Phillips Georgia 18 1068.1839 9 - Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 17 1025.8476 10 - Ryan Hall South Carolina 20 1004.566 11 - Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 21 993.849 12 - Jackson Suber Ole Miss 16 986.235 13 - Noah Goodwin SMU 17 983.0771 14 - Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 16 938.9069 15 - Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 14 928.9764
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
-
-