Top-15 Remains Steady, Pierceson Coody Tops PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

The top-15 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking remained the same through Week 14, with Texas’ Pierceson Coody continuing to hold the top spot. Sam Bennett improved his average after finishing third at Texas A&M’s home event, and he remained No. 2 in the Ranking ahead of Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State), Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) and RJ Manke (Washington).

Sixth-ranked Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson) improved his record after finishing T4 at the Calusa Cup, his fourth straight top-five finish, and his average is just seven points behind fifth-ranked Manke. Eighth-ranked Trent Phillips (Georgia) was also T4 at the Calusa Cup, and his average is 23 points out of the top-five.

Texas A&M’s Walker Lee improved seven spots to No. 21 after winning the Aggie Invitational. After starting the season No. 76 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Lee has posted six top-10s and two victories to improve 55 spots. His average is 69 points behind 15th-ranked Aman Gupta of Oklahoma State.

Purdue’s Cole Bradley was the biggest mover in the top-50, as he posted a pair of top-10s last week and improved 12 spots to No. 44. Also moving into the top-50 were Notre Dame’s Taichi Kho (No. 46) and Davis Chatfield (No. 49) after both finished T2 at the Stitch Intercollegiate, as well as Texas Tech’s Andy Lopez, who improved seven spots to No. 45 after finishing T6 at the Aggie Invitational.

Class of 2022 Spring Checkpoint

Because players can finish in the final top-15 of the Velocity Global Ranking only one time, they may opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 if they intend to return to school and take their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19). Players must notify PGA TOUR University by April 15 if they wish to opt out of this season.

This week, Mississippi State’s Ford Clegg (ranked 27th last week) was the only top-30 player who notified PGA TOUR University he is opting out of this season’s Velocity Global Ranking.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 14/2022