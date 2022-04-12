Honor Roll: April 12, 2022

Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman continued his stellar play last week, as he finished T4 at the Calusa Cup and further solidified his position at No. 6 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking . Since February 20, Bridgeman has posted four straight collegiate top-five finishes, including a win at the Linger Longer Invitational, and he won a PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament. In that span, he has a 68.56 scoring average in 16 rounds and he has improved seven spots in the Velocity Global Ranking.

At the Aggie Invitational, Texas A&M won its home event by eight strokes behind the strength of Walker Lee (Ranked 28th) and Sam Bennett (Ranked 2nd). Lee posted his second victory in his last nine ranked events, while Bennett finished third and now has nine top-three finishes on his PGA TOUR University record.

This week, the 75th-annual Western Intercollegiate is being played at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, California. Live coverage of Tuesday’s second round and Wednesday’s final round will air on GOLF Channel from 7-10 p.m. ET.

Quick Links

• Velocity Global Ranking (Update on April 13 will include Week 14/2022 tournaments)

• PGA TOUR University Rules and Regulations

• Golf Channel College Central

• @PGATOURU: Instagram | Twitter

Week 14 Tournament Results (April 4-10)

Calusa Cup (April 3-5)

Calusa Pines | Naples, Florida

• Team champion: Georgia Tech

• Individual co-medalists: Fred Biondi/Florida, Bartley Forrester/Georgia Tech

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T4, Trent Phillips/Georgia (Ranked 8th)

- T4, Jacob Bridgeman/Clemson (Ranked 6th)

- 8th, Parker Gillam/Wake Forest (Ranked 51st)

- T9, Hunter Eichhorn/Marquette (Ranked 58th)

- T9, Cole Bradley/Purdue (Ranked 56th)

Wyoming Cowboy Classic (April 4-5)

Whirlwind Golf Club | Chandler, Arizona

• Team champion: San Diego State

• Individual medalist: Isaac Rodea/Long Beach State

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, Steve Sugimoto/San Diego State (Ranked 88th)

- T5, Lachlan Barker/Iowa State (Ranked 67th)

- T7, Tyler Schafer/Long Beach State (Ranked 129th)

Stitch Intercollegiate (April 8-9)

Lonnie Poole Golf Course | Raleigh, North Carolina

• Team champion: Duke

• Individual medalist: Quinn Riley/Duke

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, Easton Paxton/NC State (Ranked 61st)

- T2, Davis Chatfield/Notre Dame (Ranked 57th)

- T2, Taichi Kho/Notre Dame (Ranked 55th)

Aggie Invitational (April 9-10)

Traditions Club | Bryan, Texas

• Team champion: Texas A&M

• Individual medalist: Walker Lee/Texas A&M (Ranked 28th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 3rd, Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 2nd)

- T6, Andy Lopez/Texas Tech (Ranked 52nd)

- T8, Anton Albers/Little Rock (Ranked 37th)

Boilermaker Invitational (April 9-10)

Ackerman Allen Course | West Lafayette, Indiana

• Team champion: Illinois

• Individual medalist: Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Illinois

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Cole Bradley/Purdue (Ranked 56th)

Week 15 Tournaments (April 11-17)

Western Intercollegiate (April 11-13)

Pasatiempo Golf Club | Santa Cruz, California

Mossy Oak Invitational (April 11-12)

Mossy Oak Golf Course | West Point, Mississippi

Thunderbird Collegiate (April 15-16)

Papago Golf Club | Phoenix, Arizona

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.