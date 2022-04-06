-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Pierceson Coody returns to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
April 06, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Pierceson Coody regains the top spot after debuting as the Class of 2022's No. 1 player last June. (Courtesy of University of Texas)
Pierceson Coody started as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2022 last June, and this week he returned to No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking after winning in his first start since October 2021. The Texas senior broke his right arm in December and had not been able to compete until last week, and in his return at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, he posted rounds of 67-66-66 and won by six.
Third-ranked Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) finished T2 in Augusta and moved closer to the No. 2 position held by Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), whose average dropped 25 points after a T22 finish at the Valspar Collegiate. Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) and RJ Manke (Washington) round out the top-five with less than two months until the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman continued his strong play with a T3 finish at the Valspar Collegiate. Combined with his win at the Linger Longer Invitational, Bridgeman has moved from 13th to 6th in the Ranking and his average has improved 113 points in the last two weeks. He is now just 15 points behind Manke and the final top-five position.
The biggest move this week was made by Notre Dame’s Taichi Kho, who improved 18 spots to No. 55 after finishing T2 at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational.
Class of 2022 Spring Checkpoint
Because players can finish in the final top-15 of the Velocity Global Ranking only one time, they may opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 if they intend to return to school and take their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19). Players must notify PGA TOUR University by April 15 if they wish to opt out of this season.
This week, four top-35 players notified PGA TOUR University they are opting out of this season’s Velocity Global Ranking: Oklahoma State’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (last week: 25th), Central Florida’s Johnny Travale (26th), Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr (29th) and LSU’s Garrett Barber (32nd).
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 13/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Name University Events Points Average 1 +1 Pierceson Coody Texas 15 1293.5633 2 -1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 19 1222.8274 3 - Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 23 1209.8 4 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 18 1117.0772 5 - RJ Manke Washington 17 1091.4688 6 +3 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 16 1076.4106 7 -1 Cole Hammer Texas 23 1069.9765 8 -1 Trent Phillips Georgia 17 1060.02 9 -1 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 17 1025.8476 10 - Ryan Hall South Carolina 20 1004.566 11 +1 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 21 993.849 12 -1 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 16 986.235 13 - Noah Goodwin SMU 17 983.0771 14 - Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 15 948.912 15 - Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 14 928.9764
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
