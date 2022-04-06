Pierceson Coody returns to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

Pierceson Coody started as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2022 last June, and this week he returned to No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking after winning in his first start since October 2021. The Texas senior broke his right arm in December and had not been able to compete until last week, and in his return at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, he posted rounds of 67-66-66 and won by six.

Third-ranked Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) finished T2 in Augusta and moved closer to the No. 2 position held by Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), whose average dropped 25 points after a T22 finish at the Valspar Collegiate. Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) and RJ Manke (Washington) round out the top-five with less than two months until the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman continued his strong play with a T3 finish at the Valspar Collegiate. Combined with his win at the Linger Longer Invitational, Bridgeman has moved from 13th to 6th in the Ranking and his average has improved 113 points in the last two weeks. He is now just 15 points behind Manke and the final top-five position.

The biggest move this week was made by Notre Dame’s Taichi Kho, who improved 18 spots to No. 55 after finishing T2 at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational.

Class of 2022 Spring Checkpoint

Because players can finish in the final top-15 of the Velocity Global Ranking only one time, they may opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 if they intend to return to school and take their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19). Players must notify PGA TOUR University by April 15 if they wish to opt out of this season.

This week, four top-35 players notified PGA TOUR University they are opting out of this season’s Velocity Global Ranking: Oklahoma State’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (last week: 25th), Central Florida’s Johnny Travale (26th), Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr (29th) and LSU’s Garrett Barber (32nd).

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 13/2022