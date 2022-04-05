Honor Roll: April 5, 2022

A busy week of college golf produced nine top-15 finishes and two victories by the top-15 players in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking .

In his first start since recovering from a broken arm sustained in December, second-ranked Pierceson Coody won the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational by six strokes with a 17-under total. All five Texas players finished in the top 13 as the Longhorns won by 26 with a school-record total of 50-under. Tying for second were Notre Dame’s Taichi Kho (Ranked 73rd) and Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra (Ranked 3rd), who led the Cowboys to a runner-up finish.

Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber (Ranked 11th) posted a pair of top-15s last week, starting with a T11 at the Hootie at Bulls Bay. Five days later, he closed with a final-round 66 and won the Irish Creek Intercollegiate, his fourth victory on his PGA TOUR University record.

Pepperdine swept the podium at the Valspar Collegiate, with junior Dylan Menante winning individual honors and leading the Waves to a 14-stroke victory. Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman (Ranked 9th) finished T3, his third straight top-five finish, while Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith (Ranked 12th) finished 9th.

Week 13 Tournament Results (March 28 – April 3)

The Hayt (March 27-28)

Sawgrass Country Club | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

• Team champion: North Florida

• Individual co-medalists: Drew Doyle/LSU, Nick Gabrelcik/North Florida

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T5, Kieran Vincent/Liberty (Ranked 21st)

- T5, Ben Woodruff/Charlotte (Ranked 84th)

- T10, Mason Williams/Georgia Southern (Ranked 68th)

- T10, Christofer Rahm/Arkansas State (Ranked 135th)

- T13, Hunter Wolcott/Tennessee (Ranked 37th)

- T13, Spencer Cross/Tennessee (Ranked 35th)

Valspar Collegiate (March 28-29)

The Floridian | Palm City, Florida

• Team champion: Pepperdine

• Individual medalist: Dylan Menante/Pepperdine

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T3, Jacob Bridgeman/Clemson (Ranked 9th)

- 9th, Joe Highsmith/Pepperdine (Ranked 12th)

- T10, Walker Lee/Texas A&M (Ranked 34th)

- T10, Ryan Gerard/North Carolina (Ranked 40th)

- T10, Ryan Burnett/North Carolina (Ranked 47th)

Hootie at Bulls Bay (March 27-29)

Bulls Bay Golf Club | Awendaw, South Carolina

• Team co-champions: East Tennessee State, South Carolina

• Individual medalist: Archie Davies/ETSU

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T3, Ryan Hall/South Carolina (Ranked 10th)

- T5, Sam Choi/New Mexico (Ranked 16th)

- T11, Jackson Suber/Ole Miss (Ranked 11th)

- T11, Evan Brown/Ole Miss (Ranked 62nd)

- T11, Joe Weiler/Purdue (Ranked 44th)

Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 2-3)

Forest Hills | Augusta, Georgia

• Team champion: Texas

• Individual medalist: Pierceson Coody/Texas (Ranked 2nd)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, Taichi Kho/Notre Dame (Ranked 73rd)

- T2, Eugenio Chacarra/Oklahoma State (Ranked 3rd)

- T9, Aman Gupta/Oklahoma State (Ranked 15th)

- T9, Parker Coody/Texas (Ranked 25th)

- 13th, Cole Hammer/Texas (Ranked 6th)

Irish Creek Intercollegiate (April 2-3)

The Club at Irish Creek | Kannapolis, North Carolina

• Team champion: Charlotte

• Individual medalist: Jackson Suber/Ole Miss (Ranked 11th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T15, Carson Ownbey/Charlotte (Ranked 131st)

- T15, Ben Woodruff/Charlotte (Ranked 84th)

Mason Rudolph Championship (April 1-3)

Vanderbilt Legends Club | Franklin, Tennessee

• Team champion: Vanderbilt

• Individual medalist: Cole Sherwood/Vanderbilt

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T7, Mac Murphy/Louisiana Tech (Ranked 160th)

- T9, Spencer Cross/Tennessee (Ranked 35th)

- T15, Harrison Ott/Vanderbilt (Ranked 78th)

Week 14 Tournaments (April 4-10)

Calusa Cup (April 3-5)

Calusa Pines | Naples, Florida

Stitch Intercollegiate (April 8-9)

Lonnie Poole Golf Course | Raleigh, North Carolina

Boilermaker Invitational (April 9-10)

Ackerman Allen Course | West Lafayette, Indiana

Aggie Invitational (April 9-10)

Traditions Club | Bryan, Texas

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.