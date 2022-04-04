On TOUR with PGA TOUR University

PGA TOUR

Three college players will continue the amateur tradition this week at the Masters. Currently No. 46 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , Michigan State’s James Piot will compete as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. He will be joined by North Carolina junior Austin Greaser, the U.S. Am runner-up, and UNLV freshman Aaron Jarvis, who earned an invitation as the winner of the 2022 Latin America Amateur Championship.

PGA TOUR Canada

Pepperdine’s Joey Vrzich closed with an 8-under 64 and finished third at last week’s PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at Wigwam Golf Club in Litchfield Park, Arizona. Currently 19th in the Velocity Global Ranking, Vrzich earned PGA TOUR Canada membership for the 2022 season and is exempt through the reshuffle.

Five other PGA TOUR University players finished in the top-30 and earned conditional membership: UC-Davis’ Thomas Hutchison (Ranked 27th), Utah’s Blake Tomlinson (Ranked 58th), Clemson’s Kyle Cottam (Ranked 43rd), San Diego State’s Steve Sugimoto (Ranked 95th) and SMU’s Ollie Osborne (Ranked 55th).

Korn Ferry Tour

At last week’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, Mac Meissner finished 30th and led the contingent of 10 PGA TOUR University alumni in Savannah. It was his fifth made cut in seven starts this season and he improved to No. 40 on the points list.

After a week off, the Korn Ferry Tour season resumes next week with the Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas. The field will include Trevor Werbylo, who is currently No. 3 on the points list and would secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2022-23 season with a two-way T5 or better.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through 8 of 23 regular season events