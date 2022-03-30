Jacob Bridgeman joins top-10 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Last week’s Linger Longer Invitational produced movement in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , as Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman improved four spots to No. 9 after his victory and Georgia’s Trent Phillips moved up one spot to No. 7 after finishing runner-up.

It was Bridgeman’s third win on his PGA TOUR University record and it increased his average by over 82 points. The No. 9 ranking is the best of his career and his average is now just 46 points behind fifth-ranked RJ Manke (Washington). Phillips has also achieved the highest ranking of his career, and his PGA TOUR University record now includes nine top-10s and two victories.

Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk finished T23 at the Oregon Duck Invitational, dropping his average 16 points and moving him down two spots to No. 17. The beneficiary was Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta, who posted a pair of top-10s in Week 11 and moved to No. 15 for the first time. The race is tight for the final spot in the top-15, as the five players ranked 15th-19th are separated by just 15 points.

Class of 2022 Spring Checkpoint

Because players can finish in the final top-15 of the Velocity Global Ranking only one time, they may opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 if they intend to return to school and take their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19). Players must notify PGA TOUR University by April 15 if they wish to opt out of this season.

This week, top-30 players Patrick Welch (Oklahoma) and Derek Hitchner (Pepperdine) notified PGA TOUR University they are opting out of this season’s Velocity Global Ranking. Welch was 18th and Hitchner was 27th in last week’s Ranking.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 12/2022