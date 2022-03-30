-
PGA TOUR U
Jacob Bridgeman joins top-10 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
March 30, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Last week’s Linger Longer Invitational produced movement in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, as Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman improved four spots to No. 9 after his victory and Georgia’s Trent Phillips moved up one spot to No. 7 after finishing runner-up.
It was Bridgeman’s third win on his PGA TOUR University record and it increased his average by over 82 points. The No. 9 ranking is the best of his career and his average is now just 46 points behind fifth-ranked RJ Manke (Washington). Phillips has also achieved the highest ranking of his career, and his PGA TOUR University record now includes nine top-10s and two victories.
Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk finished T23 at the Oregon Duck Invitational, dropping his average 16 points and moving him down two spots to No. 17. The beneficiary was Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta, who posted a pair of top-10s in Week 11 and moved to No. 15 for the first time. The race is tight for the final spot in the top-15, as the five players ranked 15th-19th are separated by just 15 points.
Class of 2022 Spring Checkpoint
Because players can finish in the final top-15 of the Velocity Global Ranking only one time, they may opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 if they intend to return to school and take their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19). Players must notify PGA TOUR University by April 15 if they wish to opt out of this season.
This week, top-30 players Patrick Welch (Oklahoma) and Derek Hitchner (Pepperdine) notified PGA TOUR University they are opting out of this season’s Velocity Global Ranking. Welch was 18th and Hitchner was 27th in last week’s Ranking.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 12/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Name University Events Average 1 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 18 1248.0283 2 - Pierceson Coody Texas 14 1231.0786 3 - Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 22 1196.0709 4 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 17 1135.7288 5 - RJ Manke Washington 17 1091.4688 6 - Cole Hammer Texas 22 1077.9305 7 +1 Trent Phillips Georgia 17 1060.02 8 -1 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 16 1054.6769 9 +4 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 15 1045.738 10 -1 Ryan Hall South Carolina 18 1016.1861 11 -1 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 14 991.94 12 -1 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 20 988.281 13 -1 Noah Goodwin SMU 17 983.0771 14 - Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 15 948.912 15 +1 Aman Gupta Oklahoma State 13 923.6731
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
