Honor Roll: March 29, 2022

Three different players led Washington to victories last week at tournaments hosted by conference foes. At the Oregon Duck Invitational, the Huskies occupied the top-three positions on the individual leaderboard and won the team title by 17 strokes over Utah. Sophomore Teddy Lin collected his first collegiate victory with a 9-under total, while fifth-year senior RJ Manke finished second and junior Petr Hruby finished third. Ranked No. 5 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Manke now has 12 top-10s in 17 starts on his PGA TOUR University record.

Five days later at The Goodwin, Hruby and Noah Woolsey (Ranked 54th) tied for eighth at Stanford Golf Course and led the Huskies to their fifth team title of the season. SMU’s Noah Goodwin, the 12th-ranked player in the Velocity Global Ranking, finished fourth individually and led the Mustangs to a fourth-place finish as a team.

Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman (Ranked 13th) also continued a winning streak last week. Coming off a win at a PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament, Bridgeman posted a six-stroke victory at the Linger Longer Invitational, marking his fourth collegiate victory and third on his PGA TOUR University record. Georgia’s Trent Phillips (Ranked 8th) finished second and led the Bulldogs to their first win of the season.

Week 12 Tournament Results (March 21-27)

Linger Longer Invitational (March 20-22)

Great Waters Golf Course | Eatonton, Georgia

• Team champion: Georgia

• Individual medalist: Jacob Bridgeman/Clemson (Ranked 13th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Trent Phillips/Georgia (Ranked 8th)

- T7, Ben Woodruff/UNC-Charlotte (Ranked 101st)

- T9, Albin Bergstrom/South Florida (Ranked 20th)

Oregon Duck Invitationa l (March 21-22)

Eugene Country Club | Eugene, Oregon

• Team champion: Washington

• Individual medalist: Teddy Lin/Washington

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, RJ Manke/Washington (Ranked 5th)

- 4th, Blake Tomlinson/Utah (Ranked 66th)

- T9, Tristan Mandur/Utah (Ranked 105th)

All American (March 21-22)

Golf Club of Houston | Humble, Texas

• Team champion: Florida State

• Individual medalist: Frederik Kjettrup/Florida State

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T8, Chad Sewell/Sam Houston State (Ranked 90th)

- T11, James Swash/Louisiana Tech (Ranked 188th)

- T11, Ryunosuke Michael Sakane/Florida State (Ranked 55th)

The Goodwin (March 24-26)

Stanford Golf Course | Stanford, California

• Team champion: Washington

• Individual medalist: Peyton Callens/Nevada

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 4th, Noah Goodwin/SMU (Ranked 12th)

- T6, Thomas Hutchison/UC-Davis (Ranked 36th)

- T6, Anton Albers/Little Rock (Ranked 47th)

- T8, Noah Woolsey/Washington (Ranked 54th)

- T8, Carson Lundell/BYU (Ranked 52nd)

Week 13 Tournaments (March 28 – April 3)

The Hayt (March 27-28)

Sawgrass Country Club | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Valspar Collegiate (March 28-29)

The Floridian | Palm City, Florida

Hootie at Bulls Bay (March 27-29)

Bulls Bay Golf Club | Awendaw, South Carolina

Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 2-3)

Forest Hills | Augusta, Georgia

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.