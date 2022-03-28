On TOUR with PGA TOUR University

With a birdie on the third playoff hole at the Lake Charles Championship, Trevor Werbylo became the first PGA TOUR University alum to win on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has two victories in 15 total professional starts since graduating from Arizona last year, and he is now No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Werbylo finished No. 9 in the inaugural Velocity Global Ranking, which earned him fully exempt status on PGA TOUR Canada last summer. He parlayed that into fully exempt status on Korn Ferry Tour this season, posting one victory and winning the 2021 season points title, and he is now in a strong position to finish in The 25 and graduate to the PGA TOUR for the 2022-23 season.

“It's huge. I owe a lot to that system,” Werbylo said about PGA TOUR University on Sunday. “I think it only makes sense because every other sport, you play great in college and you have a path to professional sports. Now that golf is doing that, it's phenomenal.”

Through seven events, Werbylo ranks second in Putting Average (1.643 putts per GIR) and fifth in Birdie Average (4.77 per round). As a result, he has three top-10s and just one missed cut, and his Scoring Average of 69.08 is eighth-best on Tour.

“I've had a lot of confidence in myself and I knew I could compete out here and I could win, but with golf, you never know,” Werbylo said. “I guess maybe a little part of me is a little surprised it happened this quickly, but another part of me knew I could do it. That's why I play the game. That's why I work really hard. To get a victory this early in the season, set myself in a great position going forward, yeah, I'm thrilled.”

Nine alumni competed in Lake Charles last week, with Kevin Yu and Michael Feagles joining Werbylo on the weekend. Yu tied for 21st, his best finish of the season on Korn Ferry Tour, while Feagles shot a season-best 66 in the third round and finished T61. All nine alumni are scheduled to compete this week at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through 7 of 23 regular season events