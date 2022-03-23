-
-
PGA TOUR U
Sam Bennett reclaims No. 1 position in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
-
March 23, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- March 23, 2022
- Sam Bennett sits atop the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. (Texas A&M University)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – This week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking features eight changes among the top-15, headlined by Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett reclaiming the No. 1 spot. Nine of the top-15 players competed in Week 11 (March 14-20) and six posted top-20 finishes, including wins by Bennett at the Louisiana Classics and by Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra, who stayed at No. 3 after winning the Arizona NIT.
In addition to Chacarra, four other top-15 players added the NIT to their PGA TOUR University records. Texas’ Cole Hammer tied for fifth and improved one spot to No. 6, while Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister (No. 4) and Chris Gotterup (No. 14) held their positions after finishing T16 and T9, respectively. Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith finished T77 and dropped one spot to No. 10.
Two players joined the top-25 after strong finishes last week. Arizona’s Christian Banke was runner-up at the NIT, his fifth top-10 of the season, and improved 16 spots to No. 24, while Oklahoma State’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen improved 44 spots to No. 25 after winning the General Hackler Championship and finishing T14 at the NIT.
With the addition of Neergaard-Petersen, Oklahoma State now has three players in the top-25. Aman Gupta is on the cusp of joining Chacarra in the top-15, as he posted a T7 at the General Hackler Championship and a third-place finish at the NIT to improve to No. 16 in the Velocity Global Ranking. Oklahoma is the only other school with three top-25 players, while Texas and Pepperdine each have two.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 11/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Name University Events Average 1 +1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 18 1248.0283 2 -1 Pierceson Coody Texas 14 1231.0786 3 - Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 22 1196.0709 4 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 17 1135.7288 5 - RJ Manke Washington 15 1109.7887 6 +1 Cole Hammer Texas 22 1077.9305 7 -1 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 16 1054.6769 8 +1 Trent Phillips Georgia 16 1017.8913 9 -1 Ryan Hall South Carolina 18 1016.1861 10 +1 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 14 991.94 11 -1 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 20 988.281 12 - Noah Goodwin SMU 16 966.2869 13 - Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 14 963.4357 14 - Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 15 948.912 15 - Cameron Sisk Arizona State 19 929.1121
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
-
-