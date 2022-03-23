Sam Bennett reclaims No. 1 position in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – This week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking features eight changes among the top-15, headlined by Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett reclaiming the No. 1 spot. Nine of the top-15 players competed in Week 11 (March 14-20) and six posted top-20 finishes, including wins by Bennett at the Louisiana Classics and by Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra, who stayed at No. 3 after winning the Arizona NIT.

In addition to Chacarra, four other top-15 players added the NIT to their PGA TOUR University records. Texas’ Cole Hammer tied for fifth and improved one spot to No. 6, while Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister (No. 4) and Chris Gotterup (No. 14) held their positions after finishing T16 and T9, respectively. Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith finished T77 and dropped one spot to No. 10.

Two players joined the top-25 after strong finishes last week. Arizona’s Christian Banke was runner-up at the NIT, his fifth top-10 of the season, and improved 16 spots to No. 24, while Oklahoma State’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen improved 44 spots to No. 25 after winning the General Hackler Championship and finishing T14 at the NIT.

With the addition of Neergaard-Petersen, Oklahoma State now has three players in the top-25. Aman Gupta is on the cusp of joining Chacarra in the top-15, as he posted a T7 at the General Hackler Championship and a third-place finish at the NIT to improve to No. 16 in the Velocity Global Ranking. Oklahoma is the only other school with three top-25 players, while Texas and Pepperdine each have two.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 11/2022