Honor Roll: March 22, 2022

Two of the top players in PGA TOUR University won last week and solidified their spot in the top-five of the Velocity Global Ranking . Second-ranked Sam Bennett posted the fourth victory on his PGA TOUR University resume and led Texas A&M to the team victory at the Louisiana Classics. Bennett’s 18-under total set the tournament record and is the second-best score in relation to par in Aggie history, and he is now tied for third on Texas A&M’s all-time wins list.

At the Arizona NIT, third-ranked Eugenio Chacarra posted his second victory of the spring and led Oklahoma State to its third team title of the season. The Cowboys won by 21 over Texas, who was led by seventh-ranked Cole Hammer (T5). In all, seven PGA TOUR University players finished in the top-10: Chacarra (1st), Arizona’s Christian Banke (2nd), Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta (3rd), New Mexico’s Sam Choi (T5), Hammer (T5), Pepperdine’s Joey Vrzich (T9) and Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup (T9).

Before the Arizona NIT, Oklahoma State competed in the General Hackler Championship earlier in the week. Though the team finished fourth, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Ranked 69th) competed as an individual and took home the title. Playing just his third event of the 2021-22 season, Neergaard-Petersen carded a course-record 64 in the second round en route to a 12-under total and a one-stroke victory. With the win, the Dane earned a spot in the lineup and finished T14 at the Arizona NIT.

At the Schenkel Invitational, Georgia Southern seniors Mason Williams (Ranked 90th) finished second and Ben Carr finished third to lead the Eagles to a victory at their home event. Currently No. 33 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Carr has top-10 finishes in 10 of his last 11 college starts, including victories at the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship and the 2021 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate.

Week 11 Tournament Results (March 14-20)

General Hackler Championship (March 13-14)

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club | Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

• Team champion: Auburn

• Individual medalist: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen/Oklahoma State (Ranked 69th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T7, Aman Gupta/Oklahoma State (Ranked 23rd)

- T9, Tyler Gray/Coastal Carolina (Ranked 165th)

- T9, Kieran Vincent/Liberty (Ranked 22nd)

Louisiana Classics (March 14-15)

Oakbourne Country Club | Lafayette, Louisiana

• Team champion: Texas A&M

• Individual medalist: Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 2nd)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Garrett Barber/LSU (Ranked 39th)

- 5th, Michael Sanders/LSU (Ranked 72nd)

- T6, Sam Murphy/Louisiana Tech (Ranked 125th)

- 8th, Walker Lee/Texas A&M (Ranked 34th)

Arizona NIT (March 18-19)

Omni Tucson National Resort | Tucson, Arizona

• Team champion: Oklahoma State

• Individual medalist: Eugenio Chacarra/Oklahoma State (Ranked 3rd)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Christian Banke/Arizona (Ranked 40th)

- 3rd, Aman Gupta/Oklahoma State (Ranked 23rd)

- T5, Cole Hammer/Texas (Ranked 7th)

- T5, Sam Choi/New Mexico (Ranked 19th)

- T9, Joey Vrzich/Pepperdine (Ranked 18th)

- T9, Chris Gotterup/Oklahoma (Ranked 14th)

Schenkel Invitational (March 18-20)

Forest Heights Country Club | Statesboro, Georgia

• Team champion: Georgia Southern

• Individual medalist: Kieron van Wyk/College of Charleston

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 2nd, Mason Williams/Georgia Southern (Ranked 90th)

- 3rd, Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (Ranked 33rd)

- T4, Jacob Cook/Kentucky (Ranked 116th)

- T7, Davis Chatfield/Notre Dame (Ranked 63rd)

- T9, Mark Goetz/West Virginia (Ranked 21st)

Week 12 Tournaments (March 21-27)

Linger Longer Invitational (March 20-22)

Great Waters Golf Course | Eatonton, Georgia

Oregon Duck Invitational (March 21-22)

Eugene Country Club | Eugene, Oregon

The Goodwin (March 24-26)

Stanford Golf Course | Stanford, California

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.