On TOUR with PGA TOUR University

Trevor Werbylo posted the best finish of the season by a PGA TOUR University alumnus last week at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, as he finished T3 and just one stroke shy of a playoff. Werbylo birdied Nos. 5-7 and No. 12 to take the lead with six holes to play, but a double bogey on No. 13 and a bogey on the closing hole kept him out of the winner’s circle. It was his second top-10 of the season and he improved 13 spots to No. 15 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Garett Reband and Michael Feagles also posted season-best finishes at Chitimacha, both tying for 21st, while Davis Thompson finished T15, his second top-15 of the year. John Pak (T57) was the fifth alumnus to make the cut last week.

Eight alumni will compete in this week’s Lake Charles Championship. Werbylo, Reband, Feagles and Pak will be joined by Jonathan Brightwell, Quade Cummins, Mac Meissner, and Kevin Yu, who missed the cut last week at the Valspar Championship.

PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through 6 of 23 regular season events