PGA TOUR U
RJ Manke moves into top-5 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
March 16, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Washington’s RJ Manke continued his climb up the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking and is No. 5 after posting his seventh top-three finish of the season. It is the best ranking of Manke’s career, and he joins Pierceson Coody (Texas), Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) and Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) as the players currently in position for Korn Ferry Tour status at the end of the season.
At last week’s Lamkin Grips Classic, Manke tied for second with teammate Noah Woolsey (Ranked 53rd) and led the Huskies to a runner-up finish as a team. Since joining Washington in the fall, Manke has posted just two rounds over-par and has a 68.00 average, and his score has counted in all 24 of the team scores. Overall, his PGA TOUR University record includes two victories and 11 top-10s in 15 starts.
With Manke moving to No. 5, Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick fell one spot to No. 6 after finishing T44 at the Wake Forest Invitational. Fitzpatrick has a chance to rebound this week when he plays in the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship as the winner of last year’s Valspar Collegiate. Also playing at Innisbrook is Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber, who is currently No. 11 in the Velocity Global Ranking.
This week’s two biggest moves in the top-100 were made by LSU’s Michael Sanders and Clemson’s Colby Patton. Sanders improved 19 spots to No. 72 after finishing T6 at the Lamkin Grips Classic, and Patton improved 18 spots to No. 44 after sharing medalist honors with teammate Zack Gordon at the Wake Forest Invitational.
Also winning last week were Florida Gulf Coast’s Frankie Capan (Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner) and South Carolina’s Ryan Hall (Colleton River Collegiate). Capan is No. 110 this week, while Hall improved his average and remained No. 8.
Class of 2022 Spring Checkpoint
Because players can finish in the final top-15 of the Velocity Global Ranking only one time, they may opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 if they intend to return to school and take their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19). Players must notify PGA TOUR University by April 15 if they wish to opt out of this season.
This week, Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois) notified PGA TOUR University that he has decided to return for the 2022-23 season and is opting out of this season’s Velocity Global Ranking. Dumont De Chassart was No. 15 in last week’s Ranking, and with his withdrawal, Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) moved up one spot to No. 15.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 10/2022
Rank Change Name University Events Average 1 - Pierceson Coody Texas 14 1231.0786 2 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 17 1226.1465 3 - Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Coto Oklahoma State 20 1168.3405 4 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 16 1152.5406 5 +1 RJ Manke Washington 15 1109.7887 6 -1 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 15 1071.6553 7 - Cole Hammer Texas 21 1067.2757 8 - Ryan Hall South Carolina 17 1026.6224 9 - Trent Phillips Georgia 16 1017.8913 10 - Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 19 1012.6711 11 - Jackson Suber Ole Miss 13 1006.7046 12 - Noah Goodwin SMU 16 966.2869 13 - Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 14 963.4357 14 - Christopher Gotterup Oklahoma 14 939.6893 15 +1 Cameron Sisk Arizona State 19 929.1121
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
