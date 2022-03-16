RJ Manke moves into top-5 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Washington’s RJ Manke continued his climb up the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking and is No. 5 after posting his seventh top-three finish of the season. It is the best ranking of Manke’s career, and he joins Pierceson Coody (Texas), Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) and Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) as the players currently in position for Korn Ferry Tour status at the end of the season.

At last week’s Lamkin Grips Classic, Manke tied for second with teammate Noah Woolsey (Ranked 53rd) and led the Huskies to a runner-up finish as a team. Since joining Washington in the fall, Manke has posted just two rounds over-par and has a 68.00 average, and his score has counted in all 24 of the team scores. Overall, his PGA TOUR University record includes two victories and 11 top-10s in 15 starts.

With Manke moving to No. 5, Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick fell one spot to No. 6 after finishing T44 at the Wake Forest Invitational. Fitzpatrick has a chance to rebound this week when he plays in the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship as the winner of last year’s Valspar Collegiate. Also playing at Innisbrook is Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber, who is currently No. 11 in the Velocity Global Ranking.

This week’s two biggest moves in the top-100 were made by LSU’s Michael Sanders and Clemson’s Colby Patton. Sanders improved 19 spots to No. 72 after finishing T6 at the Lamkin Grips Classic, and Patton improved 18 spots to No. 44 after sharing medalist honors with teammate Zack Gordon at the Wake Forest Invitational.

Also winning last week were Florida Gulf Coast’s Frankie Capan (Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner) and South Carolina’s Ryan Hall (Colleton River Collegiate). Capan is No. 110 this week, while Hall improved his average and remained No. 8.

Class of 2022 Spring Checkpoint

Because players can finish in the final top-15 of the Velocity Global Ranking only one time, they may opt out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 if they intend to return to school and take their extra year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19). Players must notify PGA TOUR University by April 15 if they wish to opt out of this season.

This week, Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois) notified PGA TOUR University that he has decided to return for the 2022-23 season and is opting out of this season’s Velocity Global Ranking. Dumont De Chassart was No. 15 in last week’s Ranking, and with his withdrawal, Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) moved up one spot to No. 15.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 10/2022