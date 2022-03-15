Honor Roll: March 15, 2022

Top-10 players Ryan Hall (South Carolina) and RJ Manke (Washington) continued their strong seasons last week with a win and runner-up finish, respectively. At the Palmetto Intercollegiate, Hall led wire-to-wire and posted his fourth career victory with a 10-under total. Currently No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , Hall is now T2 on the Gamecocks’ all-time wins list.

At the Lamkin Grips Classic, Manke tied for second and posted his seventh top-three finish in eight starts this season. He now has 11 top-10s in 15 PGA TOUR University starts, and he’s improved from 19th to 6th since he joined the Huskies at the start of the 2021-22 season. Also finishing in the top-10 at the Lamkin Grips Classic was 68th-ranked Noah Woolsey of Washington (T2) and 77th-ranked Charlie Reiter of San Diego (4th).

Two other PGA TOUR University players posted victories last week – Florida Gulf Coast’s Frankie Capan (Ranked 138th) won the Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner, while Clemson’s Colby Patton (Ranked 62nd) shared medalist honors with teammate Zack Gordon at the Wake Forest Invitational.

Week 10 Tournament Results (March 7-13)

Wake Forest Invitational (March 7-8)

Pinehurst No. 2 | Pinehurst, North Carolina

• Team champion: Clemson

• Individual co-medalists: Zack Gordon/Clemson, Colby Patton/Clemson (Ranked 62nd)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- 6th, Easton Paxton/NC State (Ranked 74th)

- T9, Kyle Cottam/Clemson (Ranked 42nd)

- T9, Soren Broholt Lind/San Francisco (Ranked 51st)

Lamkin Grips Classic (March 7-8)

San Diego Country Club | Chula Vista, California

• Team champion: LSU

• Individual medalist: Nicholas Arcement/LSU

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, RJ Manke/Washington (Ranked 6th)

- T2, Noah Woolsey/Washington (Ranked 68th)

- 4th, Charlie Reiter/San Diego (Ranked 77th)

- 5th, Garrett Barber/LSU (Ranked 45th)

- T6, Michael Sanders/LSU (Ranked 91st)

- T9, Finigan Tilly/California (Ranked 117th)

Colleton River Collegiate (March 7-8)

Colleton River Club | Bluffton, South Carolina

• Team champion: South Carolina

• Individual medalist: Ryan Hall/South Carolina (Ranked 8th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T17, Connor Burgess/Virginia Tech (Ranked 126th)

- T17, Jimmie Massie/Virginia (Ranked 148th)

Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner (March 6-7)

Grand National Lake Course | Opelika, Alabama

• Team champion: Florida Gulf Coast

• Individual medalist: Frankie Capan/Florida Gulf Coast (Ranked 138th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T7, Brady Madsen/Florida Gulf Coast (Ranked 142nd)

- T12, Mac Murphy/Louisiana Tech (Ranked 170th)

Bandon Dunes Invitational (March 6-8)

Bandon Dunes – Sheep Ranch | Bandon, Oregon

• Team champion: Oregon

• Individual medalist: Caleb Shetler/San Jose State

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T11, Jack Rahon/Seattle (Ranked 179th)

- T18, Ben Sigel/Kansas (Ranked 115th)

- T18, Callum Bruce/Kansas (Ranked 56th)

Week 11 Tournaments (March 14-20)

General Hackler Championship (March 13-14)

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club | Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Louisiana Classics (March 14-15)

Oakbourne Country Club | Lafayette, Louisiana

Arizona NIT (March 18-19)

Omni Tucson National Resort | Tucson, Arizona

Schenkel Invitational (March 18-20)

Forest Heights Country Club | Statesboro, Georgia

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.