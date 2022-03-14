On TOUR with PGA TOUR University

PGA TOUR Canada Q-School

At last week’s PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in Dothan, Alabama, Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman won with a 19-under total and earned fully exempt status for the 2022 season. Bridgeman is currently 13th in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , and this spring he will continue to work towards a top-five finish and Korn Ferry Tour status. He’s also competing for the additional benefit of being exempt into Final Stage (1st-5th) or Second Stage (6th-15th) of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School if he finishes in the top-15 of the final Velocity Global Ranking.

Also earning status in Alabama was Texas’ Parker Coody, who closed with a 7-under 65 to finish T6. Currently No. 26 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Coody is exempt through the first half of the PGA TOUR Canada season as one of the players who finished 2nd through 9th (no ties).

PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship

Two players in the Class of 2022 will make their PGA TOUR debuts this week at the Valspar Championship. Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick (Ranked No. 5) earned a sponsor exemption as the winner of last year’s Valspar Collegiate, and he will be joined by Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber (Ranked 11th). Fitzpatrick has made two starts on the DP World Tour, including a T52 finish in July 2021 at the Cazoo Open in Wales.

PGA TOUR University alumnus Kevin Yu will also compete at Innisbrook as a top-10 finisher from the previous PGA TOUR event. Yu finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Open to earn his sixth TOUR start of the 2021-22 season.

Korn Ferry Tour – Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS

The Korn Ferry Tour schedule resumes this week with the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS in Broussard, Louisiana. Six PGA TOUR University alumni are in the field: Trevor Werbylo, Davis Thompson, John Pak, Jonathan Brightwell, Garett Reband and Michael Feagles.



PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points



Through 5 of 23 regular season events