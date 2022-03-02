  • PGA TOUR U

    Bridgeman improves to No. 13 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

  • Jacob Bridgeman improves to No. 13 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. (Courtesy of Clemson)Jacob Bridgeman improves to No. 13 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. (Courtesy of Clemson)