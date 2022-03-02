Bridgeman improves to No. 13 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Following a T4 finish at the Watersound Invitational, Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman improved one spot to No. 13 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking . It was the eighth top-10 on his PGA TOUR University record, which also includes victories at the 2021 Camp Creek Seminole Invitational and the 2021 Palmetto Invitational.

Alex Fitzpatrick of Wake Forest was the only top-five player who competed last week, and he held steady at No. 5 after finishing T16 at the Watersound Invitational. Each of the top-four players will add a start to their records next week, as No. 2 Pierceson Coody (Texas) and No. 4 Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) played in the Southern Highlands Collegiate, No. 3 Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) played in the Cabo Collegiate, and No. 1 Sam Bennett will play in the PGA TOUR’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

The two biggest moves by top-50 players were made by Thomas Hutchison of UC Davis and Luke Long of Arkansas. Hutchison improved 12 spots to No. 31 after finishing 5th at The Prestige, and Long improved 11 spots to No. 38 after finishing T4 at the Watersound Invitational.