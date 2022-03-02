-
PGA TOUR U
Bridgeman improves to No. 13 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
March 02, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Jacob Bridgeman improves to No. 13 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. (Courtesy of Clemson)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Following a T4 finish at the Watersound Invitational, Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman improved one spot to No. 13 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. It was the eighth top-10 on his PGA TOUR University record, which also includes victories at the 2021 Camp Creek Seminole Invitational and the 2021 Palmetto Invitational.
Alex Fitzpatrick of Wake Forest was the only top-five player who competed last week, and he held steady at No. 5 after finishing T16 at the Watersound Invitational. Each of the top-four players will add a start to their records next week, as No. 2 Pierceson Coody (Texas) and No. 4 Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) played in the Southern Highlands Collegiate, No. 3 Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) played in the Cabo Collegiate, and No. 1 Sam Bennett will play in the PGA TOUR’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The two biggest moves by top-50 players were made by Thomas Hutchison of UC Davis and Luke Long of Arkansas. Hutchison improved 12 spots to No. 31 after finishing 5th at The Prestige, and Long improved 11 spots to No. 38 after finishing T4 at the Watersound Invitational.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 8/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Name University Events Average 1 0 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 16 1252.7806 2 0 Pierceson Coody Texas 14 1231.0786 3 0 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Coto Oklahoma State 19 1173.1289 4 0 Logan McAllister Oklahoma 15 1153.5667 5 0 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 14 1114.3579 6 0 RJ Manke Washington 14 1095.5336 7 0 Cole Hammer Texas 20 1046.2585 8 0 Trent Phillips Georgia 15 1040.564 9 0 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 12 1024.0383 10 0 Ryan Hall South Carolina 16 1018.8838 11 0 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 18 986.285 12 0 Noah Goodwin SMU 15 971.704 13 1 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 14 963.4357 14 -1 Cameron Sisk Arizona State 18 947.675 15 0 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 15 939.7667
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
