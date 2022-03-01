Honor Roll: March 1, 2022

Two players in the Class of 2023 posted victories last week and continued building their PGA TOUR University resumes for next year. At the Watersound Invitational, Alabama junior Canon Claycomb recorded a career-best 14-under total to capture his first victory by eight strokes. Three players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 finished T4 – Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman ( Velocity Global Ranking : 14th), Louisville’s Jiri Zuska (Ranked 44th) and Arkansas’ Luke Long (Ranked 49th).

At The Prestige, Texas Tech junior Ludvig Aberg successfully defended his title and claimed his third college victory. His 3-under total was two strokes better than Oregon State’s Carson Barry (Ranked 107th). The victories by Aberg and Claycomb are part of the Class of 2023’s two-year ranking period, and the initial ranking for next year’s class will be released later this summer.

Three Class of 2022 players will play on TOUR this week. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (Ranked 1st) will compete as the recipient of the Arnold Palmer Cup exemption, and Michigan State’s James Piot (Ranked 50th) will make his TOUR debut as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. At the Puerto Rico Open, Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup (Ranked 17th) will make his PGA TOUR debut as the winner of the Puerto Rico Classic two weeks ago.

Week 8 Tournament Results (Feb. 21-27)

Watersound Invitational (Feb. 20-22)

Shark’s Tooth Golf Course | Panama City Beach, Florida

• Team champion: Georgia Tech

• Individual medalist: Canon Claycomb/Alabama

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o T4, Jiri Zuska/Louisville (Ranked 44th)

o T4, Luke Long/Arkansas (Ranked 49th)

o T4, Jacob Bridgeman/Clemson (Ranked 14th)

o T9, Davis Chatfield/Notre Dame (Ranked 70th)

o T9, Easton Paxton/NC State (Ranked 86th)



The Prestige (Feb. 21-23)

Greg Norman Course at PGA West | La Quinta, California

• Team champion: Vanderbilt

• Individual medalist: Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech

• Notable U-Ranked players:

o 2nd, Carson Barry/Oregon State (Ranked 107th)

o 5th, Thomas Hutchison/UC Davis (Ranked 43rd)

o T9, Callum Bruce/Kansas (Ranked 67th)

Week 9 Tournaments (Feb. 28 – March 6)

Southern Highlands Collegiate (Feb. 27 – March 1)

Southern Highlands | Las Vegas, Nevada

Cabo Collegiate (Feb. 27 – March 1)

Cove Club | Los Cabos, Mexico

Dorado Beach Collegiate (Feb. 27 – March 1)

Dorado Beach – Sugarcane Course | Dorado, Puerto Rico

Coral Creek Club Invitational (Feb. 28 – March 1)

Coral Creek Club | Placida, Florida

Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate (Feb. 28 – March 2)

Reflection Bay Golf Club | Henderson, Nevada

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.