Chris Gotterup improves 10 spots to 17th in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup announced himself as a contender for a top-15 finish, as he won the Puerto Rico Classic and improved 10 spots to No. 17 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking . A grad transfer from Rutgers, Gotterup was the 2019-20 Big Ten Player of the Year and started the 2021-22 season ranked 64th. In four PGA TOUR U-ranked starts for the Sooners, he has three top-three finishes and has improved 47 spots since September.

Gotterup’s points average is 923.0733, a one-week improvement of nearly 100 points, and he is just 16 points behind 15th-ranked Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois). Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) continues to top the Ranking, while Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) moved up one spot to No. 3 after fourth-ranked Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) finished T16 in Puerto Rico.

Georgia’s Trent Phillips improved two spots to No. 8 after finishing T4 in Puerto Rico, the eighth top-10 on his PGA TOUR University record, while No. 7 Cole Hammer (Texas) and No. 13 Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) each improved one spot this week.

Like Gotterup, a tournament victory also propelled Nick Robillard, as the UAB senior improved 27 spots to No. 63 after winning the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 7/2022