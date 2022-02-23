-
PGA TOUR U
Chris Gotterup improves 10 spots to 17th in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
February 23, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Chris Gotterup improves to 17th in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. (Courtesy of Oklahoma)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup announced himself as a contender for a top-15 finish, as he won the Puerto Rico Classic and improved 10 spots to No. 17 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. A grad transfer from Rutgers, Gotterup was the 2019-20 Big Ten Player of the Year and started the 2021-22 season ranked 64th. In four PGA TOUR U-ranked starts for the Sooners, he has three top-three finishes and has improved 47 spots since September.
Gotterup’s points average is 923.0733, a one-week improvement of nearly 100 points, and he is just 16 points behind 15th-ranked Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois). Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) continues to top the Ranking, while Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) moved up one spot to No. 3 after fourth-ranked Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) finished T16 in Puerto Rico.
Georgia’s Trent Phillips improved two spots to No. 8 after finishing T4 in Puerto Rico, the eighth top-10 on his PGA TOUR University record, while No. 7 Cole Hammer (Texas) and No. 13 Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) each improved one spot this week.
Like Gotterup, a tournament victory also propelled Nick Robillard, as the UAB senior improved 27 spots to No. 63 after winning the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 7/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 0 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 16 1252.7806 2 0 Pierceson Coody Texas 14 1231.0786 3 1 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Coto Oklahoma State 19 1173.1289 4 -1 Logan McAllister Oklahoma 15 1153.5667 5 0 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 13 1137.8985 6 0 RJ Manke Washington 14 1095.5336 7 1 Cole Hammer Texas 20 1046.2585 8 2 Trent Phillips Georgia 15 1040.564 9 -2 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 12 1024.0383 10 -1 Ryan Hall South Carolina 16 1018.8838 11 0 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 17 1016.29 12 0 Noah Goodwin SMU 14 1001.3679 13 1 Cameron Sisk Arizona State 18 947.675 14 -1 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 13 944.7069 15 0 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 15 939.7667
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
