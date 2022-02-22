-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: Feb. 22, 2022
February 22, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Chris Gotterup. (Courtesy of University of Oklahoma)
Two players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 posted victories last week, with Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup winning the Puerto Rico Classic and UAB’s Nick Robillard winning the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.
Ranked No. 27 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Gotterup posted the second-best score in relation to par (20-under) in Sooner history and led Oklahoma to its third win of the season. With the victory, Gotterup earned an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Puerto Rico Open, March 3-6. In all, six PGA TOUR University players posted top-10s in Puerto Rico, including a T6 finish by Gotterup’s teammate Patrick Welch (Ranked No. 34) and a T4 finish by Georgia’s Trent Phillips (No. 10).
At the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, Robillard finished at 11-under to win his second college event by three strokes over Kent State junior Chris Vandette. Making his spring debut, Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Ranked 15th) finished T4 and tallied the 10th top-10 on his PGA TOUR University record.
Also in his first college start this spring, top-ranked Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) finished T2 at the John Burns Intercollegiate, his seventh top-three finish in 16 PGA TOUR U-Ranked starts. New Mexico’s Sam Choi (Ranked 19th) finished T2 with Bennett, two strokes behind Cal sophomore Aaron Du.
Week 7 Tournament Results (Feb. 14-20)
Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15)
Grand Reserve Golf Club | Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
• Team champion: Oklahoma
Individual medalist: Chris Gotterup/Oklahoma (Ranked 27th)
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T4, Trent Phillips/Georgia (Ranked 10th)
o T6, Spencer Cross/Tennessee (Ranked 40th)
o T6, Patrick Welch/Oklahoma (Ranked 34th)
o T9, Hunter Eichhorn/Marquette (Ranked 67th)
o T9, Cole Bradley/Purdue (Ranked 59th)
Mobile Bay Intercollegiate (Feb. 14-15)
Magnolia Grove | Mobile, Alabama
• Team champion: Florida State
• Individual medalist: Nick Robillard/UAB (Ranked 90th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T4, Adrien Dumont De Chassart/Illinois (Ranked 15th)
- T23, Ryunosuke Michael Sakane/Florida State (Ranked 50th)
Nexus Collegiate (Feb. 14-16)
Albany Golf Club | Albany, Bahamas
• Team champion: Auburn
• Individual medalist: Maxwell Moldovan/Ohio State
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T12, Ford Clegg/Mississippi State (Ranked 21st)
- T16, Kyle Cottam/Clemson (Ranked 38th)
John Burns Intercollegiate (Feb. 17-19)
Ocean Course at Hokuala | Lihue, Hawaii
• Team champion: New Mexico
• Individual medalist: Aaron Du/California
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T2, Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 1st)
- T2, Sam Choi/New Mexico (Ranked 19th)
- T4, Brandon Song/New Mexico (Ranked 109th)
- T8, Tyler Schafer/Long Beach State (Ranked 184th)
- T10, Carson Lundell/BYU (Ranked 54th)
- T10, Christian Banke/Arizona (Ranked 33rd)
Week 8 Tournaments (Feb. 21-27)
Watersound Invitational (Feb. 20-22)
Shark’s Tooth Golf Course | Panama City Beach, Florida
The Prestige (Feb. 21-23)
Greg Norman Course at PGA West | La Quinta, California
Wolfpack Invitational (Feb. 26-27)
Lonnie Poole Golf Course | Raleigh, North Carolina
Individual Results
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Player University Last U-Ranked Start
(Last week’s results in bold)
Team's Next Event
(This week’s events in bold)
1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M T2, John Burns
(Feb. 17-19)
Coral Creek Invitational
(Feb. 28 – March 1)
2 Pierceson Coody Texas T11, Colonial Collegiate Invitational
(Oct. 4-5, 2021)
Southern Highlands
(Feb. 27 – March 1)
3 Logan McAllister Oklahoma T16, Puerto Rico Classic
(Feb. 13-15)
Southern Highlands
(Feb. 27 – March 1)
4 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State T3, Gators Invitational
(Feb. 12-13)
Cabo Collegiate
(Feb. 27 – March 1)
5 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest T18, Southwestern Inv.
(Jan. 24-26)
Watersound Invitational
(Feb. 20-22)
6 RJ Manke Washington T3, Amer Ari
(Feb. 3-5)
The Lamkin
(March 7-8)
7 Jackson Suber Ole Miss T22, Puerto Rico Classic
(Feb. 13-15)
Cabo Collegiate
(Feb. 27 – March 1)
8 Cole Hammer Texas T15, Amer Ari
(Feb. 3-5)
Southern Highlands
(Feb. 27 – March 1)
9 Ryan Hall South Carolina 15th, Puerto Rico Classic
(Feb. 13-15)
Palmetto Intercollegiate
(March 7-8)
10 Trent Phillips Georgia T4, Puerto Rico Classic
(Feb. 13-15)
Southern Highlands
(Feb. 27 – March 1)
11 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine T58, Amer Ari
(Feb. 3-5)
The Prestige
(Feb. 21-23)
12 Noah Goodwin SMU T27, Southwestern Inv.
(Jan. 24-26)
The Prestige
(Feb. 21-23)
13 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson T34, Nexus Collegiate
(Feb. 14-16)
Watersound Invitational
(Feb. 20-22)
14 Cameron Sisk Arizona State T10, Amer Ari
(Feb. 3-5)
Cabo Collegiate
(Feb. 27 – March 1)
15 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois T4, Mobile Bay
(Feb. 14-15)
Southern Highlands
(Feb. 27 – March 1)
