On TOUR with PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

PGA TOUR | Wake Forest sophomore Michael Brennan won the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase last Monday and earned a sponsor exemption into the tournament. In his PGA TOUR debut, Brennan carded rounds of 71-73 at Riviera Country Club and missed the cut by just two strokes.

Current PGA TOUR University players scheduled to compete in upcoming TOUR events:



• No. 1 Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) – Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

• No. 27 Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma) – Puerto Rico Open

• No. 5 Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) – Valspar Championship

• No. 7 Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) – Valspar Championship

Korn Ferry Tour | Six PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, with Mac Meissner leading the way with a T14 finish. John Pak tied for 17th and posted his first top-20 finish, while Jonathan Brightwell advanced to the weekend with an 8-under 63 on Friday before finishing T55.

PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through the LECOM Suncoast Classic