-
-
PGA TOUR U
On TOUR with PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
-
February 22, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2022
- John Pak notched a T17 finish at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR | Wake Forest sophomore Michael Brennan won the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase last Monday and earned a sponsor exemption into the tournament. In his PGA TOUR debut, Brennan carded rounds of 71-73 at Riviera Country Club and missed the cut by just two strokes.
Current PGA TOUR University players scheduled to compete in upcoming TOUR events:
• No. 1 Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) – Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
• No. 27 Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma) – Puerto Rico Open
• No. 5 Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) – Valspar Championship
• No. 7 Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) – Valspar Championship
Korn Ferry Tour | Six PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, with Mac Meissner leading the way with a T14 finish. John Pak tied for 17th and posted his first top-20 finish, while Jonathan Brightwell advanced to the weekend with an 8-under 63 on Friday before finishing T55.
PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points
Through the LECOM Suncoast Classic
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 27 Mac Meissner 136 5 T14, LECOM Suncoast Classic 28 Trevor Werbylo 136 5 T7, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 50 Davis Thompson 83 4 T12, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 69 John Pak 68 3 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 78 Quade Cummins 54 2 T15, The Panama Championship 108 Kevin Yu 29 3 T30, Astara Golf Championship 131 Jonathan Brightwell 13 5 T50, The Panama Championship 145 Garett Reband 7 5 T60, The Panama Championship 154 Michael Feagles 4 4 T61, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
*Playing in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event
-
-