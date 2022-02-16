Sam Bennett, Pierceson Coody retain top-two spots in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The top-15 players maintained their positions in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking this week, with No. 1 Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) holding his edge over Pierceson Coody (Texas) and Logan McAllister (Oklahoma).

Fourth-ranked Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) was the only top-15 player who played last week, and he strengthened his record with a T3 finish at the Florida Gators Invitational. The Spaniard now has 11 top-10s on his PGA TOUR University record, the most in this year’s class.

Also tying for third in Gainesville was South Florida’s Albin Bergstrom, and he improved three spots to No. 17 in the Velocity Global Ranking. The biggest move of the week among top-50 players was made by LSU’s Garrett Barber, who finished T5 at the Gators Invitational and moved from No. 48 to 39.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 6/2022