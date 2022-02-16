-
Sam Bennett, Pierceson Coody retain top-two spots in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
February 16, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Coody Pierceson sits second behind Sam Bennett. (Courtesy of Texas University)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The top-15 players maintained their positions in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking this week, with No. 1 Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) holding his edge over Pierceson Coody (Texas) and Logan McAllister (Oklahoma).
Fourth-ranked Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) was the only top-15 player who played last week, and he strengthened his record with a T3 finish at the Florida Gators Invitational. The Spaniard now has 11 top-10s on his PGA TOUR University record, the most in this year’s class.
Also tying for third in Gainesville was South Florida’s Albin Bergstrom, and he improved three spots to No. 17 in the Velocity Global Ranking. The biggest move of the week among top-50 players was made by LSU’s Garrett Barber, who finished T5 at the Gators Invitational and moved from No. 48 to 39.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 6/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 0 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 15 1258.302 2 0 Pierceson Coody Texas 14 1231.0786 3 0 Logan McAllister Oklahoma 14 1182.0529 4 0 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Coto Oklahoma State 19 1173.1289 5 0 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 13 1137.8985 6 0 RJ Manke Washington 14 1095.5336 7 0 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 11 1057.7582 8 0 Cole Hammer Texas 20 1046.2585 9 0 Ryan Hall South Carolina 15 1034.302 10 0 Trent Phillips Georgia 14 1029.4586 11 0 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 17 1016.29 12 0 Noah Goodwin SMU 14 1001.3679 13 0 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 12 984.5117 14 0 Cameron Sisk Arizona State 18 947.675 15 0 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 14 940.5171
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
