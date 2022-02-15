PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Honor Roll: Feb. 15, 2022

The Florida Gators posted a 12-stroke victory over Oklahoma State and won its home event for the third consecutive year. It was Florida’s second win of the spring, and the Gators were led by RS-junior Fred Biondi, who set the tournament record and won his first collegiate title. Florida junior Ricky Castillo finished second, while a pair of PGA TOUR University players tied for third – Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra (Velocity Global Ranking: 4th) and South Florida’s Albin Bergstrom (Ranked 20th).

Five players in this year’s PGA TOUR University class competed in The Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase on Monday. Washington’s RJ Manke (Ranked 6th) shot 3-under 68 and was the top-finisher among PGA TOUR University players, but he finished two strokes behind Wake Forest sophomore Michael Brennan. Brennan joined Will Zalatoris (2015) as Demon Deacons who have won the Showcase, and the sophomore will make his PGA TOUR debut Thursday at Riviera Country Club.

No. 52 Soren Lind of San Francisco shot 2-under 69 and finished T3, and he was followed by No. 5 Alex Fitzpatrick of Wake Forest (2-over), No. 117 Cameron Henry of Southern Cal (3-over), and No. 17 Kyle Hogan of Texas Tech (4-over).

Week 6 Tournament Results (Feb. 7-13)

Florida Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-13)

Mark Bostick Golf Course | Gainesville, Florida

• Team champion: Florida

• Individual medalist: Fred Biondi/Florida



• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T3, Albin Bergstrom/South Florida (Ranked 20th)

- T3, Eugenio Chacarra/Oklahoma State (Ranked 4th)

- T5, Garrett Barber/LSU (Ranked 48th)

- T8, Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (Ranked 39th)

- T10, Jon Hopkins/Florida Gulf Coast (Ranked 145th)

- T10, Mark Goetz/West Virginia (Ranked 27th)

Orange County Collegiate Classic (Feb. 7-8)

Coto de Caza South Course | Coto de Caza, California

• Team champion: Cal State Fullerton

• Individual medalist: Kolbe Irei/UC Irvine

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T2, Jack Rahon/Seattle (Ranked 182nd)

- T2, Nathan Cogswell/Seattle (Ranked 187th)

Week 7 Tournaments (Feb. 14-20)

Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15)

Grand Reserve Golf Club | Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Mobile Bay Intercollegiate (Feb. 14-15)

Magnolia Grove | Mobile, Alabama

Nexus Collegiate (Feb. 14-16)

Albany Golf Club | Albany, Bahamas

John Burns Intercollegiate (Feb. 17-19)

Ocean Course at Hokuala | Lihue, Hawaii

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.