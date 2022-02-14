On TOUR with PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Five players in this year’s PGA TOUR University class will compete in the Collegiate Showcase today at The Genesis Invitational. Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick (No. 5), Washington’s RJ Manke (No. 6), Texas Tech’s Kyle Hogan (No. 17), San Francisco’s Soren Lind (No. 52) and Southern Cal’s Cameron Henry (No. 117) are part of a 17-player field vying for the final sponsor exemption into the tournament.

Last year, a pair of PGA TOUR University players went to a sudden-death playoff after carding rounds of even-par 71, and Minnesota’s Angus Flanagan birdied the third extra hole to defeat San Francisco’s Tim Widing. Past winners of the Showcase include Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris (2015), Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala (2017) and Texas’ Scottie Scheffler (2018).

PGA TOUR | Austin Eckroat competed in his third straight event and made the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. The Oklahoma State product was T36 through 54 holes, but closed with a 78 and finished 64th. Eckroat has made the cut in two of his four starts during the PGA TOUR 2021-22 season.

Korn Ferry Tour | Three PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, with Kevin Yu leading the way at T30. Trevor Werbylo shared the lead after opening with a 9-under 61, but he followed with rounds of 72-72-73 and finished T48. Also making the cut was Quade Cummins, who finished T54. The Korn Ferry Tour returns to the United States for this week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, where eight alumni will compete.

PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard