PGA TOUR U
On TOUR with PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
February 14, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Austin Eckroat competed in his third straight event and made the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Five players in this year’s PGA TOUR University class will compete in the Collegiate Showcase today at The Genesis Invitational. Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick (No. 5), Washington’s RJ Manke (No. 6), Texas Tech’s Kyle Hogan (No. 17), San Francisco’s Soren Lind (No. 52) and Southern Cal’s Cameron Henry (No. 117) are part of a 17-player field vying for the final sponsor exemption into the tournament.
Last year, a pair of PGA TOUR University players went to a sudden-death playoff after carding rounds of even-par 71, and Minnesota’s Angus Flanagan birdied the third extra hole to defeat San Francisco’s Tim Widing. Past winners of the Showcase include Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris (2015), Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala (2017) and Texas’ Scottie Scheffler (2018).
PGA TOUR | Austin Eckroat competed in his third straight event and made the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. The Oklahoma State product was T36 through 54 holes, but closed with a 78 and finished 64th. Eckroat has made the cut in two of his four starts during the PGA TOUR 2021-22 season.
Korn Ferry Tour | Three PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, with Kevin Yu leading the way at T30. Trevor Werbylo shared the lead after opening with a 9-under 61, but he followed with rounds of 72-72-73 and finished T48. Also making the cut was Quade Cummins, who finished T54. The Korn Ferry Tour returns to the United States for this week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, where eight alumni will compete.
PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points
Through the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 32 Trevor Werbylo* 109 4 T7, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 44 Mac Meissner* 81 4 T15, The Panama Championship 46 Davis Thompson* 78 3 T12, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 66 Quade Cummins 54 2 T15, The Panama Championship 98 Kevin Yu* 25 2 T30, Astara Golf Championship 100 John Pak* 21 2 T32, The Panama Championship 125 Garett Reband* 7 4 T60, The Panama Championship T126 Jonathan Brightwell* 7 4 T50, The Panama Championship 139 Michael Feagles* 4 3 T61, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
*Playing in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event
