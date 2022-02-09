Eugenio Chacarra improves to No. 4 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

After capturing his first collegiate victory at last week’s Amer Ari, Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra improved one spot and is No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking . Sixth-ranked RJ Manke (Washington) also strengthened his record at the Amer Ari, as his T3 finish narrowed the gap between him and No. 5 Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest).

Chacarra’s victory was his 10th top-10 on his PGA TOUR University record, tied with Manke and 11th-ranked Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine) for the most in this year’s class. In all, 14 of the top-15 players have at least one victory during the Class of 2022 Ranking Period, with 26 total wins combined. Top-ranked Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) and No. 7 Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) lead the way with three victories each.

Two top-50 players improved 12 spots this week – Mason Anderson (Arizona State) finished T3 at the Amer Ari and is now No. 30, and Thomas Hutchison (UC Davis) is No. 42 after finishing T10 at the Amer Ari. Also making a move was Liberty’s Kieran Vincent, who improved six spots to No. 19 after finishing T2 at the Sea Best Invitational.

This week’s Ranking update also includes the removal of Sandy Scott (Texas Tech), who was previously in the top-15. After taking a medical redshirt in 2020-21, Scott has remained sidelined this season due to an injury to his left wrist, and his PGA TOUR University record currently includes just six events. He is still eligible for PGA TOUR University and his return to the Ranking is subject to approval by the PGA TOUR.

With Scott being removed from the Ranking, Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart improved one spot to No. 15. The Illini open the spring season at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, Feb. 14-15.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 5/2022