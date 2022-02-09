-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Eugenio Chacarra improves to No. 4 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
February 09, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
February 09, 2022
Eugenio Chacarra continues to impress for Oklahoma State. (Courtesy of Oklahoma State)
After capturing his first collegiate victory at last week’s Amer Ari, Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra improved one spot and is No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. Sixth-ranked RJ Manke (Washington) also strengthened his record at the Amer Ari, as his T3 finish narrowed the gap between him and No. 5 Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest).
Chacarra’s victory was his 10th top-10 on his PGA TOUR University record, tied with Manke and 11th-ranked Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine) for the most in this year’s class. In all, 14 of the top-15 players have at least one victory during the Class of 2022 Ranking Period, with 26 total wins combined. Top-ranked Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) and No. 7 Jackson Suber (Ole Miss) lead the way with three victories each.
Two top-50 players improved 12 spots this week – Mason Anderson (Arizona State) finished T3 at the Amer Ari and is now No. 30, and Thomas Hutchison (UC Davis) is No. 42 after finishing T10 at the Amer Ari. Also making a move was Liberty’s Kieran Vincent, who improved six spots to No. 19 after finishing T2 at the Sea Best Invitational.
This week’s Ranking update also includes the removal of Sandy Scott (Texas Tech), who was previously in the top-15. After taking a medical redshirt in 2020-21, Scott has remained sidelined this season due to an injury to his left wrist, and his PGA TOUR University record currently includes just six events. He is still eligible for PGA TOUR University and his return to the Ranking is subject to approval by the PGA TOUR.
With Scott being removed from the Ranking, Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart improved one spot to No. 15. The Illini open the spring season at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, Feb. 14-15.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 5/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank
Change
Player
University
Events
Points Average
1
-
Sam Bennett
Texas A&M
15
1258.302
2
-
Pierceson Coody
Texas
14
1231.0786
3
-
Logan McAllister
Oklahoma
14
1182.0529
4
+1
Eugenio Chacarra
Oklahoma State
18
1167.0128
5
-1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Wake Forest
13
1137.8985
6
-
RJ Manke
Washington
14
1095.5336
7
-
Jackson Suber
Ole Miss
11
1057.7582
8
+1
Cole Hammer
Texas
20
1046.2585
9
+2
Ryan Hall
South Carolina
15
1034.302
10
+2
Trent Phillips
Georgia
14
1029.4586
11
-1
Joe Highsmith
Pepperdine
17
1016.29
12
+1
Noah Goodwin
SMU
14
1001.3679
13
+1
Jacob Bridgeman
Clemson
12
984.5117
14
+1
Cameron Sisk
Arizona State
18
947.675
15
+1
Adrien Dumont De Chassart
Illinois
14
940.5171
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
