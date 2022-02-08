Honor Roll: February 8, 2022

Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) closed with a 10-under 62 to win the Amer Ari, his first collegiate victory . His birdie-eagle finish gave Chacarra the course record at Hapuna Golf Course and capped a 10-stroke, final-round comeback victory for the Cowboys. Currently No. 5 in the Velocity Global Ranking , the Spaniard now has 10 top-10s on his PGA TOUR University record.

Texas Tech sophomore Baard Skogen finished second, two strokes behind Chacarra, and tied for third were RJ Manke (Washington) and Mason Anderson (Arizona State). Manke has posted top-three finishes in six of his seven starts this season and is currently No. 6 in the Velocity Global Ranking, while Anderson is No. 42 and has opened the spring with back-to-back top-10 finishes.

At the Sea Best Invitational, North Florida sophomore Nick Gabrelcik captured his fourth collegiate title and successfully defended his title at TPC Sawgrass’ Valley Course. Liberty senior Kieran Vincent (No. 25) finished T2 with Florida junior John Dubois, who led the Gators to the team title .

PGA TOUR University on TOUR

Six PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Panama Championship, with Mac Meissner and Quade Cummins leading the way at T15. Cummins was an Open Qualifier last week and he earned a spot in this week’s field by virtue of finishing in the top-25. In all, seven alumni will compete in Bogota, Colombia, for this week’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Austin Eckroat opened with five straight birdies at Monterey Peninsula en route to a 5-under 6 6 on Thursday. Though he missed the cut by one after closing with rounds of 71-74, he’ll have another chance at this week’s WM Phoenix Open.

PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through The Panama Championship