PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: February 8, 2022
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
February 08, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2022
- Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) closed with a 10-under 62 to win the Amer Ari. (Courtesy Oklahoma State)
Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) closed with a 10-under 62 to win the Amer Ari, his first collegiate victory. His birdie-eagle finish gave Chacarra the course record at Hapuna Golf Course and capped a 10-stroke, final-round comeback victory for the Cowboys. Currently No. 5 in the Velocity Global Ranking, the Spaniard now has 10 top-10s on his PGA TOUR University record.
Texas Tech sophomore Baard Skogen finished second, two strokes behind Chacarra, and tied for third were RJ Manke (Washington) and Mason Anderson (Arizona State). Manke has posted top-three finishes in six of his seven starts this season and is currently No. 6 in the Velocity Global Ranking, while Anderson is No. 42 and has opened the spring with back-to-back top-10 finishes.
At the Sea Best Invitational, North Florida sophomore Nick Gabrelcik captured his fourth collegiate title and successfully defended his title at TPC Sawgrass’ Valley Course. Liberty senior Kieran Vincent (No. 25) finished T2 with Florida junior John Dubois, who led the Gators to the team title.
PGA TOUR University on TOUR
Six PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Panama Championship, with Mac Meissner and Quade Cummins leading the way at T15. Cummins was an Open Qualifier last week and he earned a spot in this week’s field by virtue of finishing in the top-25. In all, seven alumni will compete in Bogota, Colombia, for this week’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard.
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Austin Eckroat opened with five straight birdies at Monterey Peninsula en route to a 5-under 66 on Thursday. Though he missed the cut by one after closing with rounds of 71-74, he’ll have another chance at this week’s WM Phoenix Open.
PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points
Through The Panama Championship
Rank Player Points Events Season Summary 27 Trevor Werbylo* 101 3 T7, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 34 Mac Meissner* 81 3 T15, The Panama Championship 36 Davis Thompson 78 3 T12, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 53 Quade Cummins* 48 1 T15, The Panama Championship 80 John Pak* 21 1 T32, The Panama Championship 102 Garett Reband* 7 3 T60, The Panama Championship 103 Jonathan Brightwell* 7 3 T50, The Panama Championship 117 Michael Feagles 4 3 T61, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic NR Kevin Yu* 0 1 T27, Shriners Children’s Open (2021)
*Playing in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event
Week 5 Tournament Results (Jan. 31 – Feb. 6)
Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 31 – Feb. 1)
TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
• Team champion: Florida
• Individual medalist: Nick Gabrelcik/North Florida
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T2, Kieran Vincent/Liberty (Ranked 25th)
- T8, Matthew Sharpstene/UNC-Charlotte (Ranked 56th)
- T8, Edwin Blomander/Campbell (Ranked 180th)
- T10, Jiri Zuska/Louisville (Ranked 46th)
The Amer Ari Invitational (Feb. 3-5)
Hāpuna Golf Course | Waimea, Hawai'i
• Team champion: Oklahoma State
• Individual medalist: Eugenio Chacarra/Oklahoma State (Ranked 5th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T3, RJ Manke/Washington (Ranked 6th)
- T3, Mason Anderson/Arizona State (Ranked 42nd)
- T10, Thomas Hutchison/UC Davis (Ranked 54th)
- T10, Cameron Sisk/Arizona State (Ranked 15th)
- T13, Joey Vrzich/Pepperdine (Ranked 17th)
- T15, Cole Hammer/Texas (Ranked 9th)
Week 6 Tournaments (Feb. 7-13)
Orange County Collegiate Classic (Feb. 7-8)
Coto de Caza South Course | Coto de Caza, California
Florida Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-13)
Mark Bostick Golf Course | Gainesville, Florida
Individual Results
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Player University Last U-Ranked Start (Last week’s results in bold) Team's Next Event (This week’s events in bold) 1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M T82/MC, Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic (Jan. 27-30) John A. Burns Collegiate (Feb. 17-19) 2 Pierceson Coody Texas T11, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5, 2021) Southern Highlands (Feb. 27 – March 1) 3 Logan McAllister Oklahoma T3, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5, 2021) Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15) 4 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest T18, Southwestern Inv. Seminole Invitational (Feb. 20-22) 5 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 1st, Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-12) 6 RJ Manke Washington T3, Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) The Lamkin(March 7-8) 7 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 1st, White Sands Bahamas Inv. (Oct. 29-31, 2021) Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15, 2022) 8 Sandy Scott Texas Tech T16, Southern Highlands Collegiate (March 1-3, 2020) The Prestige (Feb. 21-23) 9 Cole Hammer Texas T15, Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) Southern Highlands (Feb. 27 – March 1) 10 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine T58, Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) The Prestige (Feb. 21-23) 11 Ryan Hall South Carolina 6th, Daniel Island Intercollegiate (Nov. 1, 2021) TBD 12 Trent Phillips Georgia T10, Southwestern Inv. (Jan. 24-26) Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15) 13 Noah Goodwin SMU T27, Southwestern Inv. (Jan. 24-26) The Prestige (Feb. 21-23) 14 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson T29, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24, 2021) Nexus Collegiate (Feb. 14-16) 15 Cameron Sisk Arizona State T10, Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) Cabo Collegiate (Feb. 27 – March 1)
