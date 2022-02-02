-
PGA TOUR U
Cameron Sisk moves into Top-15 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
February 02, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Cameron Sisk of Arizona State University. (Courtesy of Arizona State University)
After opening the spring with a T2 finish at the Southwestern Invitational, Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk moved into the top-15 of the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking for the first time. He improved three spots to No. 15, while Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) remains atop the Ranking after competing in last week’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.
Sisk started his senior season No. 56 and has risen to No. 15 after posting top-five finishes in all four of his starts for the Sun Devils. He has recorded five straight top-10s, dating back to the 2021 NCAA Championship, and his streak includes a victory at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in September. Arizona State returns to action this week at the Amer Ari (February 3-5), as the team looks to defend its title and Sisk looks to build on his T10 finish last year.
Sisk’s move into the top-15 bumped Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart to No. 16, whose average is just 0.13 behind Sisk. There is little separation between the players in the No. 6-9 range, as well – Cole Hammer (Texas) dropped two spots to No. 9 after finishing T27 at the Southwestern, but his average is less than 6 points behind 6th-ranked RJ Manke (Washington).
This week’s biggest move was made by Arizona’s Christian Banke, who improved 31 spots to No. 33 after winning the Arizona Intercollegiate. Other big movers in the top-50 were Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner (No. 26 after finishing T4 at the Southwestern), Arizona State’s Mason Anderson (No. 42 after finishing T10) and New Mexico’s Sam Choi (No. 19 after finishing 2nd at the Arizona Intercollegiate).
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 4/2022
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 15 1258.302 2 - Pierceson Coody Texas 14 1231.079 3 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 14 1182.053 4 - Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 13 1137.899 5 - Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 17 1094.996 6 - RJ Manke Washington 13 1058.645 7 1 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 11 1057.758 8 1 Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 1054.072 9 -2 Cole Hammer Texas 19 1052.807 10 - Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 16 1042.4 11 - Ryan Hall South Carolina 15 1034.302 12 - Trent Phillips Georgia 14 1029.459 13 - Noah Goodwin SMU 14 1001.368 14 - Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 12 984.5117 15 3 Cameron Sisk Arizona State 17 940.6471
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments (stroke play), official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
