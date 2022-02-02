Cameron Sisk moves into Top-15 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

After opening the spring with a T2 finish at the Southwestern Invitational, Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk moved into the top-15 of the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking for the first time. He improved three spots to No. 15, while Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) remains atop the Ranking after competing in last week’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

Sisk started his senior season No. 56 and has risen to No. 15 after posting top-five finishes in all four of his starts for the Sun Devils. He has recorded five straight top-10s, dating back to the 2021 NCAA Championship, and his streak includes a victory at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in September. Arizona State returns to action this week at the Amer Ari (February 3-5), as the team looks to defend its title and Sisk looks to build on his T10 finish last year.

Sisk’s move into the top-15 bumped Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart to No. 16, whose average is just 0.13 behind Sisk. There is little separation between the players in the No. 6-9 range, as well – Cole Hammer (Texas) dropped two spots to No. 9 after finishing T27 at the Southwestern, but his average is less than 6 points behind 6th-ranked RJ Manke (Washington).

This week’s biggest move was made by Arizona’s Christian Banke, who improved 31 spots to No. 33 after winning the Arizona Intercollegiate. Other big movers in the top-50 were Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner (No. 26 after finishing T4 at the Southwestern), Arizona State’s Mason Anderson (No. 42 after finishing T10) and New Mexico’s Sam Choi (No. 19 after finishing 2nd at the Arizona Intercollegiate).

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 4/2022