Honor Roll: February 1, 2022

As the top-ranked player in the Velocity Global Ranking , Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett represented PGA TOUR University at last week’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, a DP World Tour Rolex Series event. Bennett closed his first round with back-to-back birdies, including a chip-in on his last hole , and was T28 after a 2-under 70. His bid for the weekend fell short, however, as he carded a 76 on Friday and missed the cut by one.

In college golf, the first two trophies of the spring were claimed by teams from the state of Arizona. Arizona State swept the team and individual titles at the Southwestern Invitational, with junior David Puig leading the Sun Devils to a 13-stroke victory over Pepperdine. Arizona State won the Southwestern for the ninth time , while Puig became the tournament’s first back-to-back champion and the fourth two-time winner. The Sun Devils placed three players in the top-10, with Cameron Sisk (ranked 18th) finishing T2 and Mason Anderson (ranked 49th) finishing T10.

Not to be outdone by their rivals, Arizona won the Arizona Intercollegiate by one stroke over New Mexico. Christian Banke (ranked 64th) won the individual title and led the Wildcats’ to their fifth straight team title at their home event. Sam Choi (ranked 21st) finished one shot behind Banke and led the Lobos to a runner-up finish.

PGA TOUR University on TOUR

Trevor Werbylo was the top PGA TOUR University alumnus at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club , as he closed with a final-round 68 and finished T7, his first career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour. Davis Thompson was T2 through two rounds and went on to finish T12, while three other alumni made the cut: Mac Meissner (T28), Michael Feagles (T61) and Garett Reband (75th)

PGA TOUR University will be represented by nine players at The Panama Championship this week. John Pak, Jonathan Brightwell, Kevin Yu and Quade Cummins will join the five players who made the cut last week. Additionally, Austin Eckroat will play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on a sponsor exemption.

PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic