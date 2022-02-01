-
PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: February 1, 2022
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
February 01, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett was T28 after a 2-under 70 opening round at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
As the top-ranked player in the Velocity Global Ranking, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett represented PGA TOUR University at last week’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, a DP World Tour Rolex Series event. Bennett closed his first round with back-to-back birdies, including a chip-in on his last hole, and was T28 after a 2-under 70. His bid for the weekend fell short, however, as he carded a 76 on Friday and missed the cut by one.
In college golf, the first two trophies of the spring were claimed by teams from the state of Arizona. Arizona State swept the team and individual titles at the Southwestern Invitational, with junior David Puig leading the Sun Devils to a 13-stroke victory over Pepperdine. Arizona State won the Southwestern for the ninth time, while Puig became the tournament’s first back-to-back champion and the fourth two-time winner. The Sun Devils placed three players in the top-10, with Cameron Sisk (ranked 18th) finishing T2 and Mason Anderson (ranked 49th) finishing T10.
Not to be outdone by their rivals, Arizona won the Arizona Intercollegiate by one stroke over New Mexico. Christian Banke (ranked 64th) won the individual title and led the Wildcats’ to their fifth straight team title at their home event. Sam Choi (ranked 21st) finished one shot behind Banke and led the Lobos to a runner-up finish.
PGA TOUR University on TOUR
Trevor Werbylo was the top PGA TOUR University alumnus at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, as he closed with a final-round 68 and finished T7, his first career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour. Davis Thompson was T2 through two rounds and went on to finish T12, while three other alumni made the cut: Mac Meissner (T28), Michael Feagles (T61) and Garett Reband (75th)
PGA TOUR University will be represented by nine players at The Panama Championship this week. John Pak, Jonathan Brightwell, Kevin Yu and Quade Cummins will join the five players who made the cut last week. Additionally, Austin Eckroat will play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on a sponsor exemption.
PGA TOUR University alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points
Through The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
Rank Player Points Events Season Summary 15 Trevor Werbylo 101 2 T7, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 30 Davis Thompson 57 2 T2 thru 36 holes at Abaco; finished T12 55 Mac Meissner 33 2 T28, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 93 Michael Feagles 4 2 T61, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 104 Garett Reband 3 2 75th, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
Week 4 Tournament Results (Jan. 24-30)
Arizona Intercollegiate (Jan. 24-25)
Tucson Country Club | Tucson, Arizona
• Team champion: Arizona
• Individual medalist: Christian Banke/Arizona (Ranked 64th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- 2nd, Sam Choi/New Mexico (Ranked 21st)
- T3, Jack Avrit/Santa Clara (Ranked 178th)
- T6, Luke Long/Arkansas (Ranked 55th)
- T10, Carson Lundell/BYU (Ranked 52nd)
Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26)
North Ranch Golf Club | Westlake Village, California
• Team champion: Arizona State
• Individual medalist: David Puig/Arizona State
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T2, Cameron Sisk/Arizona State (Ranked 18th)
- T4, Derek Hitchner/Pepperdine (Ranked 34th)
- T10, Joe Highsmith/Pepperdine (Ranked 10th)
- T10, Trent Phillips/Georgia (Ranked 12th)
- T10, Mason Anderson/Arizona State (Ranked 49th)
Week 5 Tournaments (Jan. 31 – Feb. 6)
Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 31 – Feb. 1)
TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course | Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
The Amer Ari Invitational (Feb. 3-5)
Hāpuna Golf Course | Waimea, Hawai'i
Individual Results
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Player University Last U-Ranked Start (Last week’s results in bold) Team's Next Event (This week’s events in bold) 1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M T82/MC, Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic (Jan. 27-30) Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 31 – Feb. 1) 2 Pierceson Coody Texas T11, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5, 2021) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) 3 Logan McAllister Oklahoma T3, Colonial Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 4-5, 2021) Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15) 4 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest T18, Southwestern Inv. (Jan. 24-26) Seminole Invitational (Feb. 20-22) 5 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State MC, World Wide Technology at Mayakoba (Nov. 4-7, 2021) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) 6 RJ Manke Washington T18, Southwestern Inv. (Jan. 24-26) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) 7 Cole Hammer Texas T27, Southwestern Inv. (Jan. 24-26) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) 8 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 1st, White Sands Bahamas Inv. (Oct. 29-31, 2021) Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15, 2022) 9 Sandy Scott Texas Tech T16, Southern Highlands Collegiate (March 1-3, 2020) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) 10 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine T10, Southwestern Inv. (Jan. 24-26) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5) 11 Ryan Hall South Carolina 6th, Daniel Island Intercollegiate (Nov. 1, 2021) TBD 12 Trent Phillips Georgia T10, Southwestern Inv. (Jan. 24-26) Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15) 13 Noah Goodwin SMU T27, Southwestern Inv. (Jan. 24-26) The Prestige (Feb. 21-23) 14 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson T29, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 22-24, 2021) Thomas Sharkey Collegiate (Feb. 6-7) 15 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine T23, Southwestern Inv. (Jan. 24-26) Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5)
