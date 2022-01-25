Honor Roll: January 25, 2022

As the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett earned a sponsor exemption into this week’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, a DP World Tour Rolex Series event. Early-week activities for Bennett included a closest-to-the-pin contest from a hotel roof top against major champions Henrik Stenson, Charl Schwartzel and Danny Willett.

Bennett will play with England’s Andy Sullivan and Finland’s Sami Välimäki in the first round at 11:40 a.m. local / 2:40 a.m. EST. GOLF Channel coverage of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic begins Thursday from 2:30-8:30 a.m. EST.

The college golf season resumed this week, as 26 teams began their Spring 2022 seasons Monday. At the Southwestern Invitational , Georgia senior Trent Phillips (No. 12 in the Velocity Global Ranking) opened with a 6-under 66 at North Ranch Golf Club and led the Bulldogs to a 9-under total and the team lead through 18 holes. Arizona State (5-under) and host-school Pepperdine (1-under) were the only other teams to post under-par first rounds.

UCLA’s Devon Bling (No. 42) is one shot behind Phillips at 5-under, while SMU sophomore Nathan Petronzio and Texas senior Cole Hammer (No. 7) are T3 at 4-under. Hammer had the comeback of the day on Monday, as he was 4-over through three holes and 8-under over his last 15 holes, a run that included a hole-in-one on the 180-yard 13th.

The second and final rounds of the Southwestern Invitational will be live on GOLF Channel from 4:30-7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Wednesday.

When second-round play was suspended Monday evening at the Arizona Intercollegiate , host-school Arizona was 25-under and had an 11-stroke advantage over New Mexico at Tucson Country Club. At the end of play Monday, Arizona teammates Christian Banke (No. 64) and Johnny Walker were second and T3, respectively, while Santa Clara’s Jack Avrit (No. 178) carded a first-round 65 and was the overnight leader at 9-under.

Quick Links

• Velocity Global Ranking (Week 4 tournaments will be included in update on Feb. 2)

• PGA TOUR University Rules and Regulations

• Golf Channel College Central

•@PGATOURU: Instagram | Twitter

PGA TOUR University on TOUR

Five PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club , the second Korn Ferry Tour event of the season. Davis Thompson is T2 and just two strokes off the lead after opening with rounds of 65-69, and he’s in Tuesday’s final group with second-round leader Alvaro Ortiz and Brandon Harkins.

Also making the cut in the Bahamas were Trevor Werbylo, Michael Feagles, Mac Meissner and Garett Reband. The final round concludes Wednesday before the Korn Ferry Tour travels to Panama for the Panama Championship, February 3-6.

Week 4 Tournaments (Jan. 24-30)

Arizona Intercollegiate (Jan. 24-25)

Tucson Country Club | Tucson, Arizona

Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26)

North Ranch Golf Club | Westlake Village, California

Individual Results

The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.