PGA TOUR U
Honor Roll: January 11, 2022
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
January 11, 2022
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2022
- Jonathan Brightwell earned 12 guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing in the top-10 at the Final Stage. (Getty Images)
Sixteen top-50 players posted wins during the Fall 2021 season, including six of the top-15 players in the Velocity Global Ranking. RJ Manke (Washington) made the biggest move into the top-10, as he posted two wins and four top-three finishes to improve from 19th to 6th. Two other players moved into the top-10 after winning a fall event – Jackson Suber from Ole Miss (11th to 8th) and Joe Highsmith from Pepperdine (13th to 10th).
Two players topped PGA TOUR University in the first semester of the season, with Pierceson Coody (Texas) holding the No. 1 spot the first five weeks, and Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) finishing the fall No. 1. As the top-ranked player, Bennett earned an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, January 27-30.
Golf Channel will televise three men’s college events in the spring, starting with the Southwestern Invitational at North Ranch Golf Club, January 24-26. The broadcast schedule also includes the Western Intercollegiate (April 11-13) and the NCAA Championship (May 30-June 1).
PGA TOUR University on TOUR
Six PGA TOUR University alumni will open the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season next week at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Trevor Werbylo is fully exempt this season after winning the Forme Tour points title last summer. Jonathan Brightwell and Michael Feagles each earned 12 guaranteed starts after finishing in the top-10 at the Final Stage of Q-School in November, while Mac Meissner, Garett Reband and Davis Thompson each earned eight starts.
Week 4 Tournaments (Jan. 24-30)
Arizona Intercollegiate (Jan. 24-25)
Tucson Country Club | Tucson, Arizona
Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26)
North Ranch Golf Club | Westlake Village, California
Individual Results
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
Rank Player University Fall 2021 – Best Finish Team's Next Event 1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M T3, twice (Golf Club of Georgia, Maridoe) Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2022) 2 Pierceson Coody Texas T11, Colonial Collegiate Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 3 Logan McAllister Oklahoma 1st, The Carmel Cup Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15, 2022) 4 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest T1, Old Town Club Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 5 Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State T6, The Carmel Cup Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5, 2022) 6 RJ Manke Washington 1st, twice (Fighting Irish Classic, Oregon State Inv) Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 7 Cole Hammer Texas T7, Fighting Illini Inv Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 8 Jackson Suber Ole Miss 1st, White Sands Bahamas Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 13-15, 2022) 9 Sandy Scott Texas Tech N/A Amer Ari (Feb. 3-5, 2022) 10 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 1st, Golf Club of Georgia Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 11 Ryan Hall South Carolina 6th, Daniel Island TBD 12 Trent Phillips Georgia 1st, The Williams Cup Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 13 Noah Goodwin SMU 1st, Trinity Forest Inv Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022) 14 Jacob Bridgeman Clemson T9, Maui Jim Intercollegiate Thomas Sharkey Collegiate (Feb. 6-7, 2022) 15 Joey Vrzich Pepperdine T11, Colonial Collegiate Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 24-26, 2022)
