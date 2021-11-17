  • PGA TOUR U

    Sam Bennett tops PGA TOUR University after fall season, receives exemption into Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

    Texas A&M senior to play in Rolex Series event as No. 1 player in Velocity Global Ranking

  • Sam Bennett finished T3 at the Aggies&apos; final fall event to secure his standing as the No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global. (Courtesy)Sam Bennett finished T3 at the Aggies' final fall event to secure his standing as the No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global. (Courtesy)