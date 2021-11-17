Sam Bennett tops PGA TOUR University after fall season, receives exemption into Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

As the top-ranked player in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett has earned a sponsor exemption into the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, one of five events in the European Tour’s Rolex Series. The tournament will be played January 27-30, 2022 at the iconic Emirates Golf Club.

Three weeks ago with this exemption on the line, Bennett entered the Aggies’ final fall event with a slim lead over second-ranked Pierceson Coody (Texas). Bennett delivered for both himself and his team, as he closed with a final-round 66 to finish T3 and secure his standing as the No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global.

“I really wanted to play well in that last fall event to stay at the top because I really wanted to go to Dubai and tee it up at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic with the best in the world,” Bennett said. “I’m thankful for PGA TOUR University and Velocity Global for helping provide this platform as I further develop into the golfer that I want to be.”

A native of Madisonville, Texas, Bennett won three times in his junior season and compiled the second-lowest season average (70.53) in Texas A&M history en route to being named a PING First Team All-American. His PGA TOUR University record includes seven top-five finishes and he has topped the Velocity Global Ranking each of the last six weeks.

By winning the Cabo Collegiate in March, Bennett earned his first PGA TOUR start at the 2021 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, just 200 miles from his hometown. His greatest influence is his father, who was fighting Alzheimer’s and passed away earlier this year, and during tournament week Bennett revealed a new tattoo on his forearm: “ Don’t wait to do something” in his father’s handwriting.

“Sam is not only a great player, he also has an inspiring story and will be a great representative of PGA TOUR University and college golf when he plays in Dubai,” said Brendan von Doehren, Executive Director of PGA TOUR University. “We appreciate our partnership with the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic and can’t wait to see Sam showcase his talents on an international stage.”

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director – Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, said: “Congratulations to Sam on an excellent year, we look forward to welcoming him to Dubai and watching him relish the unique opportunity of gaining elite level experience so early in his career.

“Our commitment to Sam, the best player on the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, exemplifies our investment in supporting the promising young talent who are the future of our game, and underlines the innovative thinking we are bringing to Dubai’s legacy golf event. We wish Sam every success on his debut at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic in January.”

PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best collegiate golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select European Tour events.