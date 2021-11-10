-
-
PGA TOUR U
Sam Bennett remains No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
-
November 10, 2021
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- November 10, 2021
- Sam Bennett of Texas A&M University. (Courtesy of Texas A&M)
Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) tops the Velocity Global Ranking for the fifth straight week and the top-nine players in PGA TOUR University remain unchanged as college golf approaches its mid-year break. Should Bennett retain the No. 1 spot one more week, he will earn a sponsor exemption into the European Tour’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, which will be awarded to the top player in PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global as of November 17.
Before Bennett claimed the top spot in the Ranking in Week 40, Pierceson Coody (Texas) was No. 1 for the first five weeks of the season. Logan McAllister (Oklahoma) has held the No. 3 spot all 10 weeks, and Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) is No. 4 after posting a victory and a runner-up finish this fall.
Eugenio Chacarra (Oklahoma State) started the season No. 6 in the Velocity Global Ranking and has improved one spot to No. 5, while Ryan Hall (South Carolina) opened at No. 5 and is currently No. 11.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 44/2021
Note: A new feature has been added to the Velocity Global Ranking website. Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column.
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 14 1254.5879 2 - Pierceson Coody Texas 14 1231.0786 3 - Logan McAllister Oklahoma 14 1182.0529 4 - Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 12 1164.7367 5 - Eugenio Chacarra Oklahoma State 17 1094.9959 6 - RJ Manke Washington 12 1078.8792 7 - Cole Hammer Texas 18 1071.5861 8 - Jackson Suber Ole Miss 11 1057.7582 9 - Sandy Scott Texas Tech 6 1054.0717 10 1 Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 15 1045.5007 11 -1 Ryan Hall South Carolina 15 1034.302 12 - Trent Phillips Georgia 13 1032.0408 13 - Noah Goodwin SMU 13 1023.4131 14 - Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 12 984.5117 15 - Joey Vrzich Pepperdine 12 948.7008
The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Velocity Global Ranking is updated weekly on Wednesdays and announced on GOLF Channel’s Golf Today, and it will be finalized May 30, 2022, following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. The top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.
-
-